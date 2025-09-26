One person has died after an incident this morning at Ohio Stadium, Ohio State confirmed.

University Spokesperson Ben Johnson confirmed in a statement Friday evening that the victim was William Meyers, a third-year in accounting.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Johnson said in a statement. “Counseling and Consultation Services are available for students in need of support by calling 614-292-5766.”

According to his LinkedIn, he and his brother co-founded a charity collecting sports equipment to donate to the community, delivering over 6,000 pieces to centers in the area.

There is no information available as to the cause of the fatality. University Spokesperson, Dan Hedman, said that no foul play is suspected.

The university is not providing any more information at this time.

This is a breaking news situation. The Lantern will publish updates when more information is obtained.