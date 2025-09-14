Ohio State fired 22 shots and compiled 12 corner kicks Friday night against Michigan, dominating nearly every offensive category.

Yet when the clock ran out at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, the Buckeyes were still missing the one thing that mattered most–a goal.

After 90 minutes, the Buckeyes and Wolverines had played to a 0-0 tie in their first Big Ten contest of 2025. Ohio State fell to 4-1-2, while Michigan ended the night 3-4-1.

Buckeye freshman forward Callie Tumilty led the attack with six shots, forcing Michigan goalkeeper Sophie Homan to come up big with saves in front of a lively crowd of 2,360. Tumilty hit the crossbar in the 81st minute, one of two near-missed shots for the home team in the final 10 minutes.

“I’ve been working towards [a goal] all year,” Tumilty said. “Finally, this game I got a lot of shots off, which I was hoping for. That’s what I went into, trying to get opportunities for our team to get a dub.”

Head coach Lori Walker-Hock, said she was proud of her team’s efforts, even though they did not come away with the result they hoped for.

“The challenge of the game of soccer is you can dominate and not find a way to win,” Walker-Hock said.

The Buckeyes outshot Michigan 22-13, six of those shots on goal.

Buckeyes persisted through the end of the game, taking six shots and three corner kicks in the last 10 minutes alone, two shots hitting the top woodwork of the goal — one by Tumilty, the other in the 89th minute by sophomore midfielder Ava Greco.

Walker-Hock said even though the result felt like a loss, they will learn from the experience moving forward..

“We grew as a team in that we found that grind we needed to have later in the game, and that will benefit us,” Walker-Hock said.

The Buckeyes return to action at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday against the Badgers.