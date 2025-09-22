Ohio State’s Oct. 4 matchup with Minnesota is set for a 7:30 p.m. prime-time ET kickoff and will be televised nationally on NBC, the university announced Monday. It will be the Buckeyes’ Big Ten home opener and their second night game in Ohio Stadium this season.

Ohio State is 22-1 all-time against the Gophers, including a 37-3 win in 2023, their most recent meeting in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are 3-0 heading into Saturday’s trip to Washington, while Minnesota sits at 2-1 before facing Rutgers this weekend.