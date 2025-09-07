The first meeting between Ohio State and Grambling State carried historic weight, yet many students were already streaming toward the exits by the end of the first quarter.

The Buckeyes led 21-0, so for many students the outcome already felt inevitable.

“I told myself I was going to stay until 21,” said Matt Fertig, a fourth-year philosophy, politics and economics major. “Ohio State definitely didn’t disappoint.”

Within Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes stacked big plays early. Quarterback Julian Sayin completed all of his passes and threw for three touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

By the midway point of the second quarter, Sayin had thrown a fourth touchdown pass — followed by droves of scarlet-and-gray fans heading for the exits.

Even with the early departures, many students left the stadium content, ready to cap off a day filled with excitement by relaxing.

“I know it’s an easy win and I’ll take it,” said Nathan Alvarez, a first-year primary education major. “I’m just going to go home and rest.”

Others had different plans.

“We will humbly celebrate,” Fertig said. “We’ll grab a couple of drinks, and that’ll be it.”

By halftime, Ohio State validated those early exits. Running back CJ Donaldson powered into the end zone to push the lead to 35, and the defense kept Grambling State scoreless.

“Hopefully, we go 8-0,” Fertig said. “Until then, we’ll see what happens.”

For the students, the result of the game was never in doubt. The real win was leaving the Horseshoe early–happy and ready to enjoy the rest of their Saturday.