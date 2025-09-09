Buckeye tears were in short supply after Ohio State’s National Championship win — but Michigan fans didn’t need to worry. The Brown Jug, a bar in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has those wolverines well hydrated on all of the “Buckeye Tears” they want.

The bar caught the attention of Ohio State’s legal department after trying to trademark its draft beer, “Buckeye Tears,” despite the university’s trademark on “Buckeye” already.

On Aug. 19, 2024, The Brown Jug applied to trademark the Ohio State-themed term for beer and liquor.

Attorneys for Ohio State filed documents Aug. 27 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office opposing the request by the bar.

The university’s legal team claims the name of the “Buckeye Tears” drink could mislead consumers into believing Ohio State is connected to, or endorses, these alcoholic beverages.

In its filing with the office, Ohio State mentioned the robust performance of its licensing program, which has generated more than $145 million in royalties and totaled around $2.2 billion in retail sales over the past decade, according to reports from The Independent.

When asked for further comment, University Spokesperson Chris Booker said the filing to the trademark serves as their comment.

According to The Brown Jug’s website, the bar has been an Ann Arbor staple since opening in 1936 and has earned the reputation of “serving quality, fresh food in a clean, friendly, family atmosphere.”

When asked for a comment on the documents filed by the university, The Brown Jug wished not to at this time.

However, a manager at The Brown Jug, who refused to share their name, said they will continue to sell the drink as the trademark request process plays out, “business as usual.”

When asked how the trademark news has affected the bar, the manager said they have received more business from it.

“People want to come in, see it and try it,” the manager said.

Since the filing, The Brown Jug has shared several videos on social media showing it will continue serving the drink. In one post with more than 2,000 likes, the caption reads, “Us continuing to serve Buckeye Tears,” alongside a video of a customer downing the drink as one person cheers in the background.

In another post, The Brown Jug says that “Buckeye Tears is here to stay” and that “merch is coming soon.” A new Instagram account at buckeyetears has also surfaced promoting the beer.

According to a listed legal timeline, the restaurant has until Oct. 6 — 40 days from the filing date — to respond to Ohio State’s challenge. The proceedings will continue into March 2027.