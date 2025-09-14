On paper, Ohio State’s matchup against Ohio University on Saturday looked like another predictable blowout for the No. 1 team in the country.

In actuality, the Buckeyes had to overcome a mistake-filled first half in which they failed to score a touchdown in three of four red zone attempts before beating Ohio University 37-9.

There was never much doubt Ohio State would enter its bye week 3-0 before heading into Big Ten play at Washington Sept. 27, but they showed plenty of room for improvement amid flourishes of brilliance.

“When we’re firing all cylinders, you can see how explosive we can be,” head coach Ryan Day said. “But if we’re not going to score touchdowns in a red zone, we put ourselves at risk.”

From the Buckeyes’ first possession, the Bobcats showed they would not go quietly into the first night game of the season. They sacked quarterback Julian Sayin on fourth down for a 5-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs.

The slow start sucked the air out of a crowd that had anticipated a rout. The loudest moment of the first half came when Brutus the Buckeye challenged Rufus the Bobcat to a tug-of-war — and won.

Ohio State’s next two red-zone trips also came up empty, allowing kicker Jayden Fielding to contribute his first points of the season with a pair of field goals that gave the Buckeyes a 6-0 edge with 5:17 left in the second quarter.

A pair of first-quarter penalties also stymied their progress.

The stats, however, show just how much Ohio State dominated on both sides of the ball. In the first half, the Buckeyes outgained Ohio University 278 yards to 28. They had 19:28 in possession time compared to the Bobcats’ 10:18.

In rushing yards, Ohio State dominated Ohio University 79 to 5, and the Buckeyes had the Bobcats beat 16 to 3 on first downs.

The game’s first touchdown came on an eight-play, 77-yard Buckeye drive that ended with a 16-yard pass from Sayin to tight end Max Klare with 2:29 remaining in the half.

Despite the touchdown, Ohio State continued to hinder itself. With 1:20 left in the half and the Buckeyes driving for a final first-half score, Sayin’s pass was deflected and ended up in the hands of Ohio University. The Bobcats then scored a 67-yard touchdown to open the second half.

That score lit a spark under the Ohio State offense, which then ignited for 24 unanswered points.

“It’s good to battle some adversity out there,” Sayin said. “[To] have the turnovers and see how we respond as an offense and how I respond.”

Sayin notched three touchdowns in the second half, connecting with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in the third quarter for a 47-yard score and in the fourth for a 17-yard rushing touchdown. Sayin sent his longest pass of the game — 49 yards — to Carnell Tate in the fourth quarter.

He also threw a second interception with 10:29 to go in the game, leading Day to comment, “We have to learn when it’s time to take a sack. These are all the lessons that we’re gonna have to work through, and the only way to do that is to play through them.”

Smith’s dominance is always anticipated — nine receptions, 170 yards and two touchdowns on the day — but the most impressive performance may have come from running back Bo Jackson. The true freshman carried nine times for 109 yards with a long of 64 yards.

“Bo Jackson is that guy,” Smith said. “You’re gonna see more of that throughout the rest of the season.”

In the end, Day recognized the importance of the victory but also noted the growth that will come from the game.

“We just had to finish these drives off, which is frustrating,” he said. “But these are the things that we have to learn. We learned a lot of lessons tonight as we continue to open up the offense.”