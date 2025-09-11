They don’t score touchdowns.

Rarely do their names flash across the scoreboard.

But they’re still the best in the country.

Ohio State’s offensive line has earned the top spot in college football this week, ranking No. 1 in sacks allowed (0) and tackles for loss allowed (2). A new offensive line coach and a group of starters are providing both depth and leadership and have turned the unit into the foundation of the Buckeyes’ early-season success.

Last season, Ohio State lost linemen Donovan Jackson and Josh Simmons to the first round of the NFL draft. Rebuilding began in February, when head coach Ryan Day announced Tyler Bowen as the new offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Bowen spent two years as Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator and inherited an O-line that returned Austin Siereveld, Luke Montgomery, Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola. Minnesota transfer Phillip Daniels also joined the squad this season.

Bowen said what makes the group so strong is their ability to adapt quickly and perform at a high standard, no matter the rotation.

“It’s great to have all this depth,” Bowen said. “There are guys that can play in a game.”

That depth was on display against Texas, when Rice transfer Ethan Onianwa slid in at right guard to replace Tshabola. Tshabola later rotated back in, showcasing the Buckeyes’ flexibility and talent up front.

The O-line’s success isn’t just about game-day rotations. Hinzman said the group’s closeness and accountability are what set them apart.

“We can be a group that’s one of the best (in the nation),” Hinzman said. “I feel like, tight-knit-wise, I’ve been a part of that before. Just to put all those pieces together and bring leadership, not only from me, but from a few other guys in the O-line group, it will be really special.”

Bowen’s focus on developing his players has been just as important as their performance in games. Siereveld credited Bowen for helping him expand his game by practicing in the spring across multiple positions: guard, right tackle and left tackle.

“I ask him questions every day,” Siereveld said. “After practice, he’s helping me. In practice, he’s always coaching me up and just trying to make me the best player I can be.”

As the Buckeyes prepare for Saturday’s matchup against Ohio University, Montgomery said the line is ready to face whatever defense comes their way.

“I just want to put people in the dirt and have fun,” Montgomery said. “I’m looking to take out ribs and I’m looking just to put people in the dirt every single play.”