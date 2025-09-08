One victim is in critical condition after a shooting near Ohio State’s campus early Saturday morning.

Police responded to reports of a group fighting at North Pearl Street and East 13th Avenue at 2:35 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, police encountered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and the victim was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition but expected to survive.

There is no public information on the identity of the victim.

One suspect is in custody, according to reports from NBC4.

This story will be updated as The Lantern obtains more information.