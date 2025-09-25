This season Rutgers has one of its most talented offensive units of recent history, with explosive receivers and an accurate quarterback.
The same can- not be said of a defense that has not shown much, if any, resistance to opponents this year.
Senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmani’s has shown great strides in his second season with the program and is surrounded by playmakers, including wide receivers KJ Duff and Ian Strong.
Another big target for Kaliakmanis is North Texas transfer DT Sheffield.
Each has his own strengths that make the group versatile. Duff and Strong are jumpball threats down the field, while Sheffield is a quick, shifty wideout who can blow by most defenders.
The Scarlet Knights sit near the top of the Big Ten in pass- ing yards with 1,150 yards and 367 yards in receiving yards. In Kaliakmanis’s first game this season against conference opponent Iowa on Sept. 19, he threw for a career high 330 yards, a promising sign.
The defense, however, has not been up to previous standards set by Head Coach Greg Schiano. In four games this season, Rutgers has given up 86 points and 1,374 total yards.
A concern going forward is the defensive line, which was supposed to be much-improved. Instead, the defensive front has struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks and failed to generate pressure in the backfield.
Along with these struggles, injuries have also become an issue for the Scarlet Knights. Seven players are out for the season including six on defense.
Rutgers has a slew of difficult games coming up, including four against No. 6 Oregon on Oct.18, No. 23 Illinois on Nov. 1, No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 22 and No. 3 Penn State on Nov. 29. It may sound cliché, but every game going forward is important for the Scarlet Knights if they hope to become bowl eligible for the third consecutive season.