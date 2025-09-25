This season Rutgers has one of its most talented offensive units of recent history, with explosive receivers and an accurate quarterback.

The same can- not be said of a defense that has not shown much, if any, resistance to opponents this year.

Senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmani’s has shown great strides in his second season with the program and is surrounded by playmakers, including wide receivers KJ Duff and Ian Strong.

Another big target for Kaliakmanis is North Texas transfer DT Sheffield.

Each has his own strengths that make the group versatile. Duff and Strong are jumpball threats down the field, while Sheffield is a quick, shifty wideout who can blow by most defenders.