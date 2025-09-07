  • Alumni of "The Best Damn Band in the Land" march in unison as fans watch before the Ohio State game against Grambling State Saturday. Credit: Sandra Fu | Managing Photo Editor

The No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes hosted Grambling State in a thrilling non-conference matchup at Ohio Stadium. From explosive plays to standout performances, take a look at the top moments captured from the Buckeyes’ dominant showing on the field.