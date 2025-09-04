As thousands of Buckeyes returned to campus this fall, they faced more than just a new semester: a chance to participate in one of the most unprecedented elections in the history of Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government.

After a year defined by election chaos and controversy, USG officials insist this fall’s race marks a fresh start.

“I hope they see it as a breath of fresh air,” Matt Okocha, a fourth-year in psychology and USG chief justice, said. “There were a lot of issues with the last election, and hopefully those problems will not rear their heads again.”

The problems included a spring election cycle marred by numerous candidate disqualifications and capped by a decision by the Office of Student Life to intervene and require another election.

Candidates can begin campaigning on Sept. 11 and continue until balloting ends on Sept. 19, according to the USG Instagram. The Rossing-Noma campaign have announced that they are not planning to run again in the fall.

The USG Judicial Panel will inform candidates by Sept. 10 if they are on the ballot.

Among members of USG, this new race is being framed as a reset and a chance to prove that the student organization can run a fair and transparent election.

“Whatever candidates there are will run normal campaigns,” George Bernard, a third-year in finance and information systems and USG interim vice president, said. “The standards aren’t lower.”

Bernard said that despite the turbulence of last spring, candidates will be expected to campaign under normal rules and procedures.

For USG leaders, maintaining standards is only one piece of the puzzle.

“A successful election season involves three main things,” Aryav Yadapadithaya, a fourth-year in finance and USG interim chief financial officer, said.

Yadapadithaya pointed to coalition building, transparency and collaboration as the key pillars of a successful election season.

“Obviously, we have a large student body,” Yadapadithaya said. “A successful election season would see that each of those students are being best represented and best advocated for within the entire season.”

While the officials are emphasizing team building and transparency, they acknowledge the shadow of last spring’s controversies and areas for growth in ensuring fairness.

“We don’t want the negative aspects of the election bleeding into USG,” Lexie Wade, a fourth-year in political science and English and the USG interim chief of staff, said.

Wade said that the USG executive board does surveillance monitoring campaign activity to ensure compliance with election rules.

USG leaders acknowledged that procedural flaws contributed to the nullification of the spring results and are pushing for a “cultural reset.”

“I think some of our issues were with our bylaws,” Okocha said. “There were points in which it was overly complex. There was not enough language in general to really give us a good way to navigate through some of those situations.”

Officials say this election is about more than filling seats. To them, it represents an opportunity to reshape USG’s culture while ensuring the procedures guiding the process remain stable and fair.

“At a certain point, new ideas, new people are necessary,” Yadapadithaya said. “I’m really, really excited to see where that takes us.”