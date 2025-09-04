A form that gives students access to past exams and study guides, which was lost when the Office of Diversity and Inclusion was closed last school year is once again available this semester.

The Scholarship and Supplemental Academic Services’ study and review materials request form, which resumed access on Aug. 28, is now located in the Office of Undergraduate Education. The university’s diversity office was discontinued back in February to comply with Senate Bill 1, a bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion programming, per prior Lantern reporting.

“As usual, the service pauses during the summer break,” Associate Vice President for Operations, Kevin Leonardi, said in an email.

Students need to include the courses they are enrolled in to complete the form. After a couple of days, they will receive an email with former exams and study materials for the requested classes, Bobby Baker, a second-year in computer and information science who previously used the form, said.

“The exams that they gave were super similar to the actual exam that I got in that class, so it ended up being a really good study material,” he said.

Brianna Weaver, a third-year in Biology, said that the form provided old exams, which helped her see how her professors laid out their questions before taking the actual tests.

“I think these exams were really helpful because I had no one to go to about that in my family,” she said.

This form is incredibly useful for first-generation students who cannot rely on their parents for advice, Weaver said. She is also a member of the Buckeyes First Student Organization, a club for first-generation students.

“I think when your parents have gone to college and they’ve taken hard classes that they didn’t want to take, you can go to them for advice,” Weaver said. “And I didn’t have that.”

The form is easily accessible, making it an open tool for first-generation students to use as a study method if they are struggling to find successful ones, Soneya Tamang said. She is an advisory board member of FirstGen Society, an organization meant to guide first-generation students and alumni, according to its website.

“I’ve tried to find past exams before when I was in college, and it’s always difficult,” Tamang said, “but with that form, it makes it easier for them to actually receive those past exams.”

Tamang said the form is beneficial for all students but especially first-generation students who do not have anyone back home to ask for help on how to study, she said.

“It’s something that’s still worth trying for first-gen students because they already don’t have something in place,” Tamang said. Visit the Scholarship and Supplemental Academic Services website for more information about the study and review materials request form.