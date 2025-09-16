





















A suspicious device found in Caldwell Lab that prompted an evacuation of nearby buildings was a class project.

Dan Hedman, a university spokesperson, confirmed the object reported was not a threat after the lab, Journalism Building and Bolz Hall were evacuated on Monday.

Around 12:30 p.m., students evacuated the three buildings as the Columbus Division of Police, Bexley Police Department, University Police and the Columbus Division of Fire’s Bomb Squad arrived to investigate the object.

At 1:06 p.m., Ohio State sent a Buckeye Alert reporting on the evacuation.

At 1:32 p.m., the university sent another alert and said Columbus fire and University Police were continuing to evaluate the device and the buildings would remain closed.

At 1:41 p.m., a final alert was sent and said the police and the fire department determined the device was not a threat and the buildings were reopened.

The story is ongoing and the Lantern will update when there is more information.