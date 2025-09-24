Just inside the door at 1611 N. High St., shelves of candy line the walls and bins holding everything from gummies to chocolates occupy tables that fill the center of a speckled rainbow floor.

This is the scene that greets customers at The Candy Spot, which opened at its new off-campus location Aug. 1. In addition to candies from the U.S., the store even has its own international section, displaying candy from Asian and European countries, as well as Mexico.

“We are trying to find some trendy and some different tastes from all around the world,” said Ayten Kara, The Candy Spot’s owner.

Kara said they’re currently importing more products from Sweden — whose candy is among the store’s bestsellers so far — and Germany. The store also has other popular international candies, such as Peelerz, a peelable gummy candy from China that comes in various fruit flavors.

Though the store focuses on selling candies, Kara said they intend on bringing in other new items as well.

“We are making [a] milk chocolate bar here,” Kara said. “Then customized chocolate bar[s], customized strawberry cups [and] customized ice cream.”

The customized ice cream will be available within the next week, Kara said, with the other ideas following after.

Kara said The Candy Spot was an idea that formed while she was working in the jewelry business. An accountant by trade, she said she has prior business experience, but didn’t have experience within the candy industry.

“It just wasn’t on my plan and because I [was in the] jewelry business before — it’s an idea [that] just came out,” she said.

The Candy Spot has two other locations at Polaris Mall and Tanger Outlets, but unlike this location, they are not on a college campus. Kara said the other locations are more family-oriented, while the newest location on High Street focuses on the interests of college students.

“The community here, you know, [is so] vibrant, diverse and full of energy,” Kara said. “I can say that’s why I am here.”

The High Street location is also open to families, and Kara said she appreciates how they have helped support her business.

Kara said the goal of the store is to make the brand known and hopefully continue to expand in the future.

She said she hopes the store’s slogan will be embraced by Ohio State students — her vision is to have The Candy Spot known and loved, not just in Columbus or the University District, but across Ohio.

“We always say, [The Candy Spot is] a place where sweetness truly goes beyond imagination,” Kara said.