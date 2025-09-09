The U.S. men’s national soccer team will return to Columbus for the first time since January 2022, when it hosts Japan in a Lower.com Field international friendly Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be the U.S. team’s second of five September friendlies. It is seeking to rebound from Saturday’s 2-0 loss to South Korea as it continues its World Cup preparations.

It may only be an exhibition, but the city of Columbus has long been a USMNT stronghold, earning the moniker “The Fortress.” The team has a 10-1-3 record in the city.

The relationship between Columbus and the USMNT dates to Feb. 28, 2001, when Columbus was selected to host a World Cup qualifier versus Mexico.

Previously, the USMNT would play in California cities like Fresno and Pasadena, as well as Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

The kickoff temperature that day hovered at 29 degrees before Columbus beat Mexico 2-0. Former U.S. men’s goalkeeper Brad Friedel recalled the winter cold with a chuckle.

“We started picking venues that made it difficult for the opposition, and we took Mexico to Columbus on a very cold night,” Friedel said. “I remember [Mexico goalkeeper] Jorge Campos looking at me, and I was just wearing shorts and a shirt… he was wearing gloves underneath his goalkeeping gloves, ear warmers and stuff.”

Columbus was chosen to host the next three World Cup qualifiers in 2005, 2009 and 2013, with the U.S. defeating Mexico in each game 2-0. The four-game stretch of wins over Mexico was coined “Dos a Cero,” which translates to “two to zero” in Spanish.

Friedel, an Ohio native who was also the goalkeeper for the 1996 inaugural season of the Columbus Crew, said he always enjoyed the Columbus atmosphere.

“The crowds in Columbus were excellent,” Friedel said. “I think Ohio, just in general, whether you’re in Cincinnati, Columbus or Cleveland, the people of Ohio get behind the team.”

As a host country, the United States has high expectations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The team appointed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach in September 2024, with hopes that he leads the U.S. to glory.

Friedel was coached by Pochettino during his time with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League and had high praise for his former coach.

“He’s one of the very best globally,” Friedel said. “I have no doubt that when the World Cup comes around, the team is going to be incredibly competitive.”

Friedel also showed appreciation for talent in the United States, acknowledging how far the game has grown over the last 20 years. Included on the USMNT roster are two Columbus Crew defenders, Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki.

Tickets can be purchased through the U.S. Soccer official website.

The USMNT is playing four more friendlies in 2025:

Ecuador, Oct. 10, Austin, Texas

Australia, Oct. 14, Commerce City, Colorado

Paraguay, Nov. 15, Chester, Pennsylvania

Uruguay, Nov. 18, Tampa, Florida.