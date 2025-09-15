Religion and politics united for a vigil honoring Charlie Kirk, Iryna Zarustka and the victims of the Evergreen school shooting, hosted by Ohio State’s chapter of Turning Point USA.

On Sunday, worship, prayer and tears filled a room in the Ohio Union to honor the lives lost this past week in different acts of violence.

In an Instagram post announcing the vigil, Turning Point said the event would consist of “prayer, remembrance, and unity as we reflect on their legacies and carry forward the values of faith, truth, and freedom.”

Ohio State’s Turning Point chapter status is currently pending, according to the Office of Student Life’s website.

Kirk was a conservative activist who founded Turning Point USA, a non-profit organization that advocates to restore traditional American values and teach patriotism, liberty and familial responsibility. Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday at Utah Valley University during an outdoor event, per prior Lantern reporting.

Officials have identified a suspect, Tyler Robinson, and has been arrested without bail for aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm and obstruction of justice charges, according to the Associated Press.

That same day, a student shot two others at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, according to the Associated Press. One of the victims was in critical condition but both are now stable. The shooter died by suicide later that day.

Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on a rail line in Charlotte, North Carolina on Aug. 22. On Sept. 9, the U.S. District Court in Charlotte filed a federal criminal complaint, charging Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. for the crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice in a press release.

“I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

The vigil began in prayer and worship as the audience of around 200 stood and sang along.

Maison Barrow, a fourth-year in health sciences, introduced Chad Fisher, the lead pastor of Rock City Church, who spoke on a handful of topics to the audience. Fisher described the state of society today, younger generations becoming more religious and connecting these recent events back to Jesus.

Fisher opened in prayer and began his speech by describing who he thought Kirk was by observing Kirk’s presence online.

“I’ve listened to Charlie debate political ideas, conservative values [and] cultural hot points, but what Charlie continued to come back to, regardless of the debate, regardless the room that he was in, he continued to come back to the gospel,” Fisher said.

He then criticized elements in U.S. culture for rejoicing in Kirk’s death.

“It breaks my heart to know that we’re living in a culture where hate has taken root in so many hearts and that we can see all around us this demonic culture that celebrates something so vile as the death of a young man,” Fisher said.

As he preached, Fisher focused on connecting the deaths of Kirk and Zarustka back to Jesus. He said to lead without hesitation and fear, and offer peace and hope to those around you.

Fisher emphasized that it is okay for people to experience grief, and becoming closer with their religion is beneficial to help them work through their emotions.

He said that humanity is affected by sin and for the audience to lean on Jesus for comfort.

Fisher said there is a rising trend in Gen Z becoming religious.

“There is a spirit of renewal, of revival, that is beginning to sweep our nation,” Fisher said. “That is shaking every long held assumption about your generation. Your generation that has been named a generation lost, is literally transforming, right now, before our eyes.”

Fisher then returned to Kirk, and said that he kept going back to his faith despite criticism. He said that people should take Kirk as inspiration.

He encouraged the audience to no longer be passive Christians, but to take Kirk’s death as motivation to keep fighting for what they believe in.

Fisher concluded his speech with prayer and passed the mic back to Barrow.

Barrow thanked the audience for attending and to keep remembering Kirk’s family, the victims of the Evergreen school shooting and Zarustka. She then transitioned to what Kirk stood for as the founder of Turning Point and how his legacy is being passed down to everyone attending the vigil.

“The movement Charlie built is bigger than one man. It is a calling, and now it rests on us,” Barrow said.

Barrow said to not stay silent about their faith and what they believe in.

“We cannot go back to lukewarm faith,” Barrow said. “From this moment on, we move forward with renewed courage, renewed conviction and renewed hope.”

Barrow concluded her speech encouraging the audience to stay committed to truth and for the audience to turn on their candles.

“Let’s commit to standing for our truth. Let’s commit to carrying the movement forward, and let’s commit to being bold followers of Christ, just as Charlie was,” Barrow said.

Kennedy Adam, a second-year in social work, came to the podium after Barrow to thank the audience for the increase of support this past week.

“I have seen a tremendous amount of increase in support through our chapter,” Adam said. “Many are trying to get involved, not even through just what we’ve been doing, but as well about Jesus and where to find more on campus.”

Angad Singh Chhabra, a second-year in aerospace engineering, was the last to speak about the effect Kirk had on countless individuals.

“Charlie was not just a voice in politics,” Chhabra said. “He was a mentor, a guide, a leader and helped many of us quantify our voices.”

He concluded by encouraging people to continue on with what Kirk stood for.

“As you remember Charlie, let’s do more than honor his memory. Let’s live out his vision, let’s stand with each other, let’s make sure that even in grief we live with purpose” Chhabra said.

The vigil ended with a worship song and prayer.

Some students said they came to the vigil for the impact Kirk and Turning Point had on their lives.

Barrow said Kirk was a big influence because of their shared religion.

“I just felt like he influenced a lot of people, and I was definitely one of them,” Barrow said, “He’s just a huge role model and someone that I want to mirror, having the same faith.”

Adam said she has seen Kirk’s death have an impact on people.

“Through a tragedy, I want to see change,” Adam said. “I see a lot of people are growing bigger in their faith just a few days out from his passing, and I want to be supportive of that.”

Chhabra said Kirk’s organization gave him a communit

“I remember my first Turning Point event, I met so many people there that I consider family and just a sense of belonging and purpose that he brought to a lot of us,” Chhabra said.

When they found out about the assasination, each student felt shock, sadness and horror.

Barrow said she was hoping for Kirk to survive.

“I was really worried, obviously, like I was hoping for a miracle, but with the horrible video getting spread everywhere, it was pretty obvious,” Barrow said. “He wasn’t going to make it.”

Chhabra said it took him a few days to process Kirk’s death.

“A man getting shot for his beliefs is just horrible,” Chhabra said.

Adam at first didn’t know what to think, but then said she was sad.

“Seeing all of the responses after it, and some of the people voicing their opinions of somebody that they disagree with, I think is disgusting,” Adam said.

Barrow said the days after Kirk’s assasination have been hard, especially in addition to the school shooting and recent updates on Zarutska’s case.