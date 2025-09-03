The Buckeyes are back on top.

Following Ohio State’s massive win over Texas on Saturday, the Buckeyes claimed the top spot in the AP poll that came out Tuesday afternoon.

However, head coach Ryan Day is focused on correcting the mistakes the team made over the weekend, rather than celebrating the win over the previously No. 1-ranked Longhorns.

“After you come down from the emotion of the game, you get back on the film, you get to work, you just realize that there’s so many things that we have to improve on,” Day said. “That’s what the focus is going to be, regardless of the opponent.”

Ohio State will take on Grambling State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the program’s first-ever meeting. The Tigers are fresh off a 55-7 win over Langston in their opener. Here are three of the biggest takeaways from Day’s press conference Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Kenyatta Jackson injury update

Day provided an update on the status of defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr., who went down in the third quarter of the season opener against Texas with an undisclosed injury.

“I don’t think I can come out and say what exactly it was, but they took his helmet away, and we’ll evaluate how that is moving forward,” Day said after the game Saturday. “But I don’t see it being a long-term injury.”

Jackson, who was making his first career start, was sidelined for the remainder of the game despite walking off the field under his own power.

More explosive on offense

Despite the win, the Buckeyes accounted for 203 yards of offense, fewer than in any game last season.

“We need to be more explosive,” Day said. “We need to get to the second level and make guys miss. We need to space out the passing game.”

Day said the Buckeyes looked less aggressive at times against Texas, based on how well the defense was playing and the situation of the game.

“When you’re in those moments, you have to be very, very careful with the football,” Day said. “Possessions were limited.”

Stronger second-half start

Coming out of the break, Ohio State led 7-0 with the ball to start the half and a chance to gain control of the game.

Instead, the Buckeyes gained only six yards, as the Longhorns forced a three-and-out.

Texas then marched to the 1-yard line before Ohio State’s defense made one of four fourth-down stops to keep the Longhorns off the scoreboard.

“I didn’t like the way we played in the first four minutes of the third quarter,” Day said. “There’s a lot of things that we can execute better, and if we do, the game could change real fast.”

Day credited the advantage of facing a top-ranked team early in the season.

“Great lesson to learn coming out of a win against an opponent like that,” Day said. “But nonetheless, the issues are still there.”