Twenty One Pilots newest album, “Breach,” will release on streaming platforms on Sept. 12.

For those looking to get a taste of the Columbus-based duo’s newest project, a variety of “Breach” listening parties will take place in record stores throughout the country well in advance of the album’s release date.

Among those stores is Used Kids Records — located at 2500 Summit St. — whose advance listening party will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. The party is free and open to all ages.

“We had a full house for their last album release,” Greg Hall, owner of Used Kids, said in the release. “We’re anticipating a repeat of that and more this time around. People really have a good time, being part of it all and we always do everything we can to make these events fun communal gatherings.”

Fans will be able to preorder picture discs of the album, which are exclusive to the listening events. The five, limited-edition discs — titled Rawfear, Relive, Exalt, Achtung and Focuser — were pressed in batches of 2,000 to 2,500 copies each, according to a Used Kids press release.

The press release states the discs are only available to preorder at the event and must be picked up on the album’s release date — the discs will each cost about $30. The store does not know exactly how many copies they will receive, but customers are limited to purchasing one copy of each title.

Each party goer will receive an event poster and wristbands for attending, according to the release. Those who preorder the “Breach” discs will receive a vinyl outer sleeve when they purchase or pick-up their copy of the album on the release date.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, visit the Used Kids website. Guests are not required to RSVP, but the option is available.