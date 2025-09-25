Numbers don’t lie. Washington has the best offense in the country.

Just look at the numbers: 55.67 points per game. 536 yards per game. 23 touchdowns. 11.3 passing yards per attempt.

Led by sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr, the Huskies’ offense has cruised through their first three games, not punting since their week one contest against Colorado State. With an Apple Cup-record 59 points last week over Washington State, Washington’s offense is at its peak heading into its Sept. 27 contest against No. 1 Ohio State.

The backfield is led by senior running back Jonah Coleman—who leads the nation with 10 touchdowns, and is second in the country with 523 all-purpose yards. The Huskies are mounting a Heisman campaign for their superstar senior, and are keen on getting him the ball in a national TV contest against the Buckeyes.

Denzel Boston, a 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver and projected first round pick, has also been impressive, racking up 249 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Huskies have scored on 21-straight completed possessions this season.

Washington’s defense, however, has been a different story.

Until crucial turnovers allowed Washington to pull away in the Apple Cup, the Cougars’ passing game was a handful for the Huskies, with over 250 passing yards early in the fourth quarter.

With senior cornerback Tacario Davis suffering an upper-body injury in Washington’s week two win over UC Davis, the secondary struggled against WSU, allowing the Cougars to stay within striking distance. With Davis still questionable for Saturday’s contest, the Huskies’ shaky defense is doubtful for their biggest game of the season.

Washington has one trick up its sleeve on defense. Offenses tend to struggle when faced with 130 decibels. And when the No. 1 team is in town, Husky Stadium is sure to bring the noise.