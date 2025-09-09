As students settle into the new school year, the arts and entertainment scene in Columbus is starting to kick into gear. From nationally known acts to up-and-coming local talent, this week brings comedians, filmmakers, artists and musicians to stages across the city.

Read on for a guide to this week’s events.

Tuesday:

K CAMP, an American rapper, singer and songwriter out of Atlanta, is set to perform at Newport Music Hall Tuesday at 7 p.m. The rapper is best known for his song “Lottery,” which took TikTok by storm in 2020 after then-14-year-old choreographer Jalaiah Harmon posted her dancing to the track, starting the dance trend known as the “Renegade” challenge.

CAMP’s newest album, “Kiss 6” released Aug. 15. The rapper is supported by Domani — rapper and son of the musician T.I. — and Fresco Trey, an R&B and trap singer out of Memphis, Tenn.

Tickets are $43.85 including tax and fees and can be purchased on AXS’s website.

Wednesday:

Comedian and actor Conner O’Malley will perform at the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant — located at 145 Easton Town Center — Wednesday. The comedian has played roles in several films, including “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” “I Saw the TV Glow” and most recently, “Maddie’s Secret,” which premiered Sept. 4 at the Toronto International Film Festival. He has also received nominations for his work as a writer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

O’Malley will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. While tickets for the first show are sold out, tickets for his 9:30 p.m. show are still available to purchase for $37, including tax and fees, on the venue’s website. The venue is 21+.

Thursday:

Comedian and actor Chris Fleming will take the Southern Theatre stage Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fleming is best-known for their absurd YouTube web series “GAYLE,” as well as their standup content. They released their hour-long Peacock standup special, “HELL,” in 2023 and have also appeared in shows such as “Abbott Elementary” and “The Last Laugh,” according to the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts’ website.

Fleming is no stranger to Columbus, having performed here in years past — most recently at CoachLOLa, a standup festival hosted by the Ohio Union Activities Board, The Sundial and Fishbowl Improv in March.

For more information and to purchase tickets — which begin at $46.35 — visit CAPA’s website.

Friday:

Taking place at the 934 Gallery at 934 Cleveland Ave., the annual 934 Fest, an arts and music festival and fundraiser, will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday. 2025 is the 10th anniversary of 934 Gallery — according to an Instagram post, this year’s festival is intended to be their “BEST FEST YET!!” The event is free to attend and will host live local musicians, food trucks and craft beer, kids activities, new gallery exhibitions, painted outdoor murals and more.

All artists represented are paid a stipend and “Pay Artists” t-shirts will be available for purchase at the event. 100% of the proceeds will go towards the gallery’s initiative to promote fair compensation for artists and their work, according to an Instagram post. For the performance lineup and more information on the event, visit the festival’s Instagram page.

Saturday:

Gateway Film Center will host director, writer and producer Sam Hayes Saturday for a screening of his new debut feature film “Pools.” Beginning with a reception in the festival lounge at 8 p.m., the film will screen at 9:30 p.m. and a Q&A with Hayes will follow shortly after.

The coming-of-age film stars Kennedy (Odessa A’zion), a rebellious college student who has just one day to get her life together before facing expulsion. Kennedy decides to recruit others to pool-hop through the luxurious backyards of her college town, taking a deeper, more emotional turn as she confronts her unresolved grief surrounding her father’s death.

For more information on “Pools,” visit the film’s website. For information on the screening and to purchase tickets, visit Gateway’s website.

Sunday:

Indie rock band The Backseat Lovers, best known for their 2019 hits “Kilby Girl” and “Pool House,” will perform at Newport Music Hall Sunday at 7 p.m. The Utah-based band — consisting of members Joshua Harmon, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward and Juice Welch — formed in 2018 and have amassed over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The band is supported by indie folk duo Sleeper’s Bell, consisting of vocalist Blaine Teppema and guitarist Evan Green. $1 per ticket will be donated to The Community Foundation of Utah to go towards bettering the state’s communities, according to PromoWest’s website.

Tickets have sold out but resale tickets are available to purchase on AXS’s website. General admission tickets are currently listed at $169.43 including tax and fees.