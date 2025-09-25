The Wisconsin Badgers started their season on a high note, shutting out Miami University 17-0 in their home opener Aug. 28.

Soon after, the high came crashing down when starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a sprained left knee.

Wisconsin turned to San Diego State transfer quarterback Danny O’Neil, who led it to a decisive 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee Sept. 6. But the good times did not last long.

The Badgers were defeated 38-14 on the road at Alabama Sept. 13, before heading home and getting crushed by unranked Maryland 27-10 in their Big Ten opener.

Adding to their woes, Edwards’ comeback lasted just three passes before injury again forced him to the sidelines.

The run-heavy Badgers are led by a split backfield of redshirt freshman Dilin Jones and true sophomore Darrion Dupree.

The tandem has been an even split through four games, with the two backs combining for 35 carries a piece. Their production has been nearly identical as well; Jones has recorded 171 total yards and one touchdown, while Dupree has tallied 168 yards without a score.