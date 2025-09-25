The Wisconsin Badgers started their season on a high note, shutting out Miami University 17-0 in their home opener Aug. 28.
Soon after, the high came crashing down when starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a sprained left knee.
Wisconsin turned to San Diego State transfer quarterback Danny O’Neil, who led it to a decisive 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee Sept. 6. But the good times did not last long.
The Badgers were defeated 38-14 on the road at Alabama Sept. 13, before heading home and getting crushed by unranked Maryland 27-10 in their Big Ten opener.
Adding to their woes, Edwards’ comeback lasted just three passes before injury again forced him to the sidelines.
The run-heavy Badgers are led by a split backfield of redshirt freshman Dilin Jones and true sophomore Darrion Dupree.
The tandem has been an even split through four games, with the two backs combining for 35 carries a piece. Their production has been nearly identical as well; Jones has recorded 171 total yards and one touchdown, while Dupree has tallied 168 yards without a score.
Both backs are averaging more than four yards per carry and have yet to fumble the football.
Wisconsin’s defense is anchored by senior safety Preston Zachman, a key factor in leading the Badgers to a top-5 Big Ten unit a season ago. He was side- lined against Maryland with a lower-body injury.
Zachman, known for his timely takeaways, has notched two interceptions on the season, and his absence was felt against the Terps. Without his presence in the secondary, Maryland torched Wisconsin’s defense through the air, racking up 265 passing yards and scoring two touchdowns.
The Badgers’ schedule does not get any easier. They visit No. 19 Michigan in week six, No. 6 Oregon in week nine, No. 11 Indiana in week 12, and Minnesota in week 14.
Their home contests include matchups with rival Iowa in week seven, No. 1 Ohio State in week eight, Washington in week 11, and No. 23 Illinois in week 13.