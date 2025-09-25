It would be difficult to find a team with more optimism and higher expectations following a 7-5 season than the No. 21 Michigan football team.
Part of that hope comes from the arrival of freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, running back Justice Haynes and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.
Part of it is also due to the Wolverines’ upset wins in 2024 over Ohio State and Alabama.
Finally, Michigan’s defense is starting to return to the physicality and toughness that defined it in 2023, giving the Wolverines an abundance of reasons to be excited about 2025.
Right now, Michigan is 3-1 after four games, beating New Mexico Aug. 30, Central Michigan Sept. 13 and Nebraska Sept. 20, and losing at Oklahoma Sept. 6.
Underwood has shown flashes of what attracted his $12.5 million NIL deal, showing what he can do with his legs by running for 175 yards and three touchdowns against Central Michigan and Nebraska.
With Lindsey calling the plays, Michigan’s ceiling is defined by how well Un- derwood can perform.
After the Wolverines’ loss to the Sooners, Michigan coaches pledged Under- wood has a “green light” and more explosive plays should be expected. It’s early to validate those claims, but expect Underwood and the Wolverines’ offense to air it out more as Big Ten play unfolds.
The offensive line and the receivers struggled early in the season and have exhibited varying degrees of improvement. The offensive line has lost some starters to short- and long-term injuries, but replacements have been consistent and capable. Left tackle, in particular, is a position to watch for improvement.
Against the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines were more physical at the line of scrimmage.
As for the receivers, Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley was expected to headline the receiving corps. Through four games, his connection with Underwood was highlighted by some impressive, improvised catches but there were also limited long throws and some miscommunication.
The rest of the Wolverines’ receivers aren’t as dangerous, and they dropped some key passes against Nebraska.
The hardest games left on the Wolverines’ schedule are USC and Ohio State. Winning at least one of those would put Michigan in the playoff conversation.
As of now, the Wolverines control their own destiny.