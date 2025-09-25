It would be difficult to find a team with more optimism and higher expectations following a 7-5 season than the No. 21 Michigan football team.

Part of that hope comes from the arrival of freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, running back Justice Haynes and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Part of it is also due to the Wolverines’ upset wins in 2024 over Ohio State and Alabama.

Finally, Michigan’s defense is starting to return to the physicality and toughness that defined it in 2023, giving the Wolverines an abundance of reasons to be excited about 2025.

Right now, Michigan is 3-1 after four games, beating New Mexico Aug. 30, Central Michigan Sept. 13 and Nebraska Sept. 20, and losing at Oklahoma Sept. 6.

Underwood has shown flashes of what attracted his $12.5 million NIL deal, showing what he can do with his legs by running for 175 yards and three touchdowns against Central Michigan and Nebraska.