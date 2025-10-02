For many Ohio State students, the path to pursuing their undergraduate education has been well-traveled and long-awaited. The same cannot be said for first-generation college students on campus, as for them, every step is a milestone.

The experiences of first-generation Buckeyes are not just solely theirs either, as their families back home have contributed to shape every part of their journey. According to Ohio State’s 2024 enrollment report, just over 18 percent of new first-year students reported as first generation, which means they were the first in their families to attend a university.

The Lantern spoke to the parents of Ohio State’s first-generation students to hear their perspectives on their children’s accomplishments and experiences.

Stacey Weaver is a mother to three children, her youngest being Brianna Weaver, a third-year in forensic science. Weaver said that in seeing her daughter thrive on campus, she makes sure to remember every moment of her journey.

“I’ve made sure to enjoy every little milestone,” Weaver said.

As a parent to a first-generation student, Weaver said she is proudest of the character, independence and determination that her daughter has developed.

“I am in awe of her,” Weaver said. “She really has proven that if you are determined and you work, you can have it.”

Offering advice to other first-generation parents, Weaver said the best thing they can do is to remind their children to appreciate the little things in life, even in uncertain moments.

“Enjoy every milestone; the sad ones, the first day anxiety, the tears, the happiness,” Weaver said.

Weaver encouraged her daughter, as well as all students, to take pride in their own accomplishments. She also advised other parents of first-generation students to actively listen to their children when they take the time to reach out.

“I would like for her to take a step back and appreciate it for what it is, because she has worked for this — and she’s amazing,” Weaver said. “[But] they are just as overwhelmed as you are, if not more … you just got to let it happen.”

Before speaking to everything her daughter has accomplished throughout her time at Ohio State, Weaver took a moment to reflect on Brianna’s childhood and the life-long passion that led her to the university.

“It’s everything,” Weaver said. “Since she was 4-years-old, pulling fingerprints off the bathroom mirror with my powder and scotch tape, she’s always wanted to go for forensics. She’s always wanted to go to college … I want her to have it all.”

Ann Misterka is a mother to eight children, with her second-eldest daughter being Quinn Misterka, a second-year in strategic communication.

In their household, Misterka said her and her husband have raised their children to understand the value of a college education.

“We had always instilled in our kids that education is super important, and it’s your job, and if you work hard at your job, you’ll see the fruits of that,” Misterka said.

During her daughter’s freshman year, Misterka said she worried about her adjusting to such a new environment.

“We live in a little township in Geauga County [in northeast Ohio] … it’s [a] small town to [a] big city,” Misterka said. “Never has [there] been a complaint from her. It’s more so she’s just getting her footing … I know it was kind of unnerving being one tiny fish in the giant pond that is Ohio State, but she’s adjusted so well, and we just couldn’t be prouder of that.”

Misterka said while it has made her happy to see her daughter gain a newfound sense of independence, the hardest part of her daughter’s transition to college has been the inability to maintain consistent, daily contact — the mother and daughter now resort to quick check-ins.

“We are very good about checking in with each other,” Misterka said. “Just a random picture of the cats to perk her up. [Quinn will say] like, ‘I miss Leo. Can you send a picture?’”

Still, she said the distance has been difficult.

“As a mom, you want to take care of your kids, so if there’s any struggles, it’s really hard to be three hours north of her, and not be able to swoop in and help,” Misterka said. “We also realize it’s a growth situation, it’s a self-sufficiency thing … I am so insanely proud of her adjusting and adapting.”

Misterka said she recommends parents of first-generation students to not put any expectations on their children to have the picture-perfect college experience.

“Just kind of be there to support and navigate and listen, listen, listen,” Misterka said. “Don’t fix — let them fail. They’re going to have to fail.”