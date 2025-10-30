Ohio State’s largest sophomore class, of 9,530 students, is feeling pressure to secure leases for the 2026-27 school year, and with limited off-campus housing options, students said securing housing early is the key to managing rent costs, roommate choices and amenities.

The two-year on-campus housing requirement for this class ends next fall, so time is of the essence when it comes to signing a lease for next year.

Choices range from houses and traditional apartments to newer luxury complexes. Rents span from about $600 a month per person for houses to nearly $2,000 per person for luxury units with upgraded amenities, comparing prices from student rental companies and apartments in the area. Houses often hold large groups, with some offering up to nine bedrooms.

“Living in a house is chaotic, but it’s kind of fun at the same time,” Paige Sommerfeld, a third-year in health sciences, said.

Sommerfeld said she wishes she had known more about housing options when she was a second-year.

“I love living in a house with my friends, but I wish I knew there were more options out there than just the first one I stumbled on,” Sommerfeld said.

Some students, like Akasha Lancaster, a fourth-year in psychology, said a traditional apartment with affordable rent is the best choice.

“Having a more affordable rent allows me to save for other things and also helps in a way with my academics,” Lancaster said. “I don’t have to spend as much time at work to pay for things and can focus on homework and studying.”

With a similar living-style, luxury units have amenities like fitness centers, pools or cafés but can greatly increase living expenses.

Other students claim that living in luxury apartments is the way to go.

Greta Gross, a third-year in finance, said when she was looking for housing she wanted a place where she and her roommates felt safe and was convenient to campus.

Gross currently lives in the Rambler at 222 W. Lane Ave.

“All the amenities this place offers is so nice,” Gross said. “We also knew if we were going to do an apartment, we wanted it to be furnished and this was just a good fit.”

Gross said she advises second-years to start the housing search early.

“My advice would be to start the day you get here,” Gross said. “Make sure you know what group you want to live with because finding housing is one thing – knowing how many people is even harder.”

Lancaster said something similar, advising that time is paramount for finding what fits your lifestyle best.

“I wish I knew to start almost a year ahead of time to have the most amount of options,” Lancaster said.

Sommerfeld, however, said her advice is to not settle for the first option and to not panic if others sign leases before you.

“You have more time than you think, even if it doesn’t feel that way now,” Sommerfeld said.