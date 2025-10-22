Ohio State fans will find more than typical game-day gear when Buckeye Fashion Market returns to Ohio Stadium Thursday, featuring local brands, a panel discussion and a Buckeye-themed fashion show.

The third annual Buckeye Fashion Market will run from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Huntington Club at the ‘Shoe, hosted by NBC4 Broadcaster Monica Day.

“It’s something you have to see. I can’t represent it,” Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life, said. “It transforms the ‘Shoe, and you see it in a very different way than you do on a game day.”

The Buckeye Fashion Market has grown each year, offering apparel and home goods that celebrate Buckeye spirit.

The event began as a way to highlight and recognize women-led brands in the Ohio State community and has expanded since its launch, according to Anna Vonderhaar, organizer of the event and director of marketing in the department of athletics and business advancement.

“Over 20 brands will be represented at the ‘Shoe,” Vonderhaar said. “It feels like it’s getting bigger every year but has maintained a primary focus on providing people access to officially licensed Buckeye apparel.”

Shivers said the event showcases the creativity and reach of the Ohio State community.

“I didn’t recognize that there were so many organizations and businesses that produce incredible Buckeye apparel,” Shivers said. “There are lots of companies out there producing Buckeye apparel, but not all are formally affiliated with Ohio State. Everyone in attendance is officially licensed, and you can find things you wouldn’t see in a regular store.”

Alongside shopping, attendees can enjoy a fashion show featuring different ways to wear Buckeye gear, plus giveaways and food options.

“It makes it even more fun to go into one place with 25 vendors and see the pieces in person versus constantly buying online and crossing your fingers that it looks and feels the way you hope,” Shivers said.

This year’s event will also introduce a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the fashion show.



“It has four incredible women who are going to speak to the evolution of fanwear and how it’s become more integrated into culture and pop culture,” Vonderhaar said.

Panelists include Shivers, Lily Shimbashi, founder and CEO of Sportish, Whitney Bansin, founder and CEO of The Wild Collective and Jacy Sheldon, a former Ohio State basketball player and now WNBA player, Vonderhaar said.

“It’s a pretty incredible group of people that I’ve been asked to join,” Shivers said. “The primary focus is to talk about the importance of both fashion and leadership, and how to integrate those things into your life.”

Shivers said representing Ohio State through fashion can be empowering.

“It feels like the perfect opportunity to pull together what I love about what I get to do every day and represent that through fashion,” Shivers said. “Every time we wear something that represents Ohio State, even in the airport, someone will say ‘O-H,’ and you’d better come back fast with an ‘I-O.’”

As the Buckeye Fashion Market expands, Vonderhaar said its success goes beyond merchandise — it’s about community.

“It’s definitely a testament to Ohio State as a whole,” Vonderhaar said. “These brands continue to show up, travel and ship all their products to make this event what it is. It speaks to our fanbase — our fans show up and make it special.”

The event offers both general admission and VIP options, which includes access to a lounge with elevated food and beverages, a flower bar, branded giveaways and a stage-side view of the panel and fashion show. General admission includes parking, access to all vendors, entry into raffles and additional food and drink options. Students are available to reserve tickets for free online.