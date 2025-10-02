From red-taped “M’s” during rivalry week to The Oval’s “Long Walk,” every inch of Ohio State’s campus is covered in tradition.

Understanding Buckeye traditions can be overwhelming for new students, and even more confusing for parents who are not alums. From familiar college practices to unique Ohio State rituals, here are a few traditions worth knowing for parents visiting their students on campus.

Carmen Ohio

One of the most cherished Ohio State traditions is singing Carmen Ohio, the 1903 alma mater.

Maddox Rickens, a fourth-year in food business management and vice president of Ohio Staters, Inc., an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Ohio State’s traditions, said that this tradition is incredibly important.

“Before every football game, win or lose, we all lock arms–put your arms around the people next to you–and sing Carmen Ohio,” Rickens said. “I think that’s pretty important for camaraderie of the Ohio State population.”

Carmen Ohio is woven into student life at Ohio State, from milestone moments like commencement to the everyday sound of Orton Hall’s chimes as students cross the Oval.

“Carmen Ohio in itself is like the tradition of Ohio State, where you’re embracing the Ohio State tradition and knowing that everybody knows the words, and if they don’t, it’s like, what are you doing? It’s kind of mandatory,” said Jocelyn Rojas-Ramirez, a fourth-year in biology and president of Ohio Staters, Inc.

Throughout their time at Ohio State, many students develop a deeper connection to this song.

“The words in Carmen—how firm thy friendship—I feel that really sums it all up. We all have our hands around each other, we’re all embracing each other, and we’re all just one group,” Sophia Stahl, a fourth-year in marketing and economics and traditions chair of Ohio Staters, Inc., said. “We all exist on this campus or have been on this campus, and we all just share this space and the history and traditions. It’s something so special.”

Rojas-Ramirez agreed and said the alma mater becomes more personal.

“You really feel something when you sing that song,” said Rojas-Ramirez. “Especially with the lyrics, I feel like they’re more than just lyrics. They’re like you’ve lived the lyrics throughout your past four years.”

Football Saturdays

Similar to Ohio State football’s undefeated winning streak, Saturday gameday culture is nearly unrivaled, and traditions play a significant role in cultivating the Buckeye Spirit.

Parents can expect to see various unique traditions while at football games, especially if they’re in Ohio Stadium, fondly referred to by Buckeyes as The ‘Shoe.

Players’ helmets are often adorned with Buckeye Leaves, which are awarded after an exceptional play on the field. This tradition began in 1967 and continues today.

Before a big play, fans will also chant O-H-I-O in the stadium, with each side of the stadium reciting a different letter.

The OH-IO chant extends beyond football games, with many people shouting “OH” in public and receiving a chorus of “IO’s” in response.

“When anyone yells out ‘OH,’ you are legally required to say ‘IO,’” Rickens said.

At home games, the marching band performs Script Ohio, spelling the word Ohio in a cursive style. A band member, usually a fourth-year tuba player, is then given the honor to dot the i.

After an Ohio State win, fans can expect to hear the chimes of the Victory Bell, which is located in the Southeast Tower of Ohio Stadium.

Members of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity, have been tasked with ringing the bell since 1954.

Some football traditions depend on the team Ohio State is playing.

At Ohio State vs. Michigan, the most anticipated game of the year, the Buckeyes play for both victory and gold pants. When the Buckeyes beat Michigan, a gold charm replica of a pair of football pants is gifted to players and coaches.

“It signifies that everybody puts on their pants one leg at a time. They’re not any bigger than us,” Stahl said.

Homecoming—happening during the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday—is marked by a weekend of festivities, including a parade and tailgate.

Rivalry Week

One of the longest-standing traditions at Ohio State is its fierce rivalry with the University of Michigan. The week leading up to “The Game,” as it is commonly labeled, is called Rivalry Week.

“During rivalry week, we cross out all the ‘M’s’ on campus. Like, literally everything, even the giant McDonald’s sign [at 1972 N. High St]. Every single ‘M’ is crossed off on campus,” Stahl said.

The red-taped “M’s” often lingers on street signs, university buildings and nearly any surface within reach long after “The Game.”

The Oval

Ohio State’s centerpiece, the Oval, has its own set of traditions.

The bronze seal in the Oval should be avoided at all costs, as stepping on it is rumored to bring bad luck, Rojas-Ramirez said.

Another tradition is the “Long Walk,” which is the perfect way to test college relationships. Per the legend, if a couple holds hands and crosses from one end of the Oval to the other without anyone cutting between them, they are destined to be together.

“A lot of people do that at three in the morning, just to make sure,” Rickens said.

Light up the Lake

Light up the Lake, a newer tradition organized by Ohio Staters Inc., has quickly become an anticipated event for students. Each year before finals week, students gather for the annual tree-lighting ceremony around Mirror Lake.

“We all sing Carmen Ohio and the lights turn on. It’s really become a huge tradition for a lot of students,” Rickens said.

Each lightbulb holds a special significance.

“There are 60,000 lights, and each lightbulb represents one student at Ohio State, not just from [the] main campus but also from the regional campuses. I think this truly encapsulates a good representation of Ohio State,” Rojas-Ramirez said.

As Ohio Staters, Inc. continues to host the annual event, they hope it will evolve into another timeless tradition, Rickens said.

Discontinued Traditions

As Ohio State has evolved, so have its traditions.

Before it was discontinued, Ohio State football games featured the brutal and often violent “Cane Rush.” In this traditional game, hundreds of undergraduate men would fight to obtain the other team’s cane by any means necessary.

“It was kind of a mix between capture the flag, rugby, and football. It was kind of violent,” Stahl said.

Another forgotten tradition is “May Week,” which was celebrated the week of classes in May with parties, ox roasting, tug-of-war and other festive activities.

Before being banned by university administration for safety reasons, the rivalry game against Michigan used to be celebrated with the Mirror Lake Jump, where students would jump into the water during the week leading up to The Game.

Though some traditions have been discontinued or reshaped, many of the iconic ones have withstood the test of time.

“I feel like most of our traditions are so iconic that there’s no reason to change them. Why would you change OH-IO or singing Carmen Ohio when it’s been something for years and it’s so impactful and a ginormous representation of our university,” Rickens said.

Continuing Traditions

It’s easy to feel isolated as a first-year student, but engaging with traditions can help them create a community.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking, like you’re on your own now,” Rickens said. “I’m by myself now, but having these different traditions like walking around and somebody yells ‘OH’ and you yell ‘IO’ back, singing Carmen at the ‘Shoe, and all these other events that we have around campus and cool traditions you hear about made me feel like I was actually part of the university.”

Many deep-rooted traditions at Ohio State are continued because of the alumni and parents who pass them on to new Buckeyes.

“Everything you pass through at Ohio State is so deeply rooted in traditions that it has a specific meaning to it,” Rojas-Ramirez said. “Some things aren’t as well-known, and some things are well-known, so communicating with others and making sure to continue to talk about it will keep the traditions alive.”