With less than five minutes left in Ohio State’s showdown at Washington, Aaron Scott Jr. streaked down the field and cut down Husky kickoff returner Adam Mohammed at the 12-yard line, a jarring hit that sent “ohs” and “ahs” echoing through the stadium.

It was Scott’s second special teams tackle of the day, and his efforts did not go unnoticed.

“The last 13 times that we’ve run down on kickoff, [Scott] was the first guy to the 30-yard line,” head coach Ryan Day said. “Aaron Scott’s going to start playing more football around here.”

The sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, was the No. 51-ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class and the top-ranked prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. He appeared in seven games his freshman season, finishing with two tackles and a pass deflection.

Scott entered spring ball hoping to earn a starting cornerback job. After a rough spring game, giving up a touchdown to Mylan Graham, he fell to fourth on the cornerback depth chart heading into the season, but earned a spot on special teams.

While he has entered the game at cornerback this year against Grambling and Ohio, in garbage time, Scott has embraced his special teams role.

“If I get a chance to make a play, I’m going to make it,” Scott said.

Waiting his turn behind veteran cornerbacks Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Matthews Jr., Scott said he leaned on Matthews for guidance.

“Last year he was in the same position,” Scott said. “He’s been telling me to just keep going.

Scott also credited first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, whose approach has helped him settle in. While struggling with the playbook and injuries limited his playing time in his first season, Scott said he now feels like he’s playing at “full speed.”

“Coach Patricia’s a players’ coach,” Scott said. “Whenever I needed help, I could just go to him.”

The sophomore has found his confidence and injected energy into a defensive kickoff coverage unit that rarely gets the spotlight.

His energy mirrors what the Buckeyes’ cornerback room brings every day.

“Just seeing the other guys, they all got energy,” Scott said. “I’m trying to bring it just like them.”