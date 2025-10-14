The sound of skates cutting across fresh ice echoed through the Schottenstein Center as the Ohio State men’s hockey team lined up for introductions in its season opener in front of 3,520 fans.

Students pressed along the glass, families filled the lower bowl, and the rest of the arena hummed with the first-night rhythm, quiet one moment, rumbling the next.

Ohio State opened its 2025-’26 campaign with a weekend sweep over Northern Michigan, winning 5–2 on Friday and 3–1 on Saturday.

Opening weekend, however, was about more than the numbers on the scoreboard. It was about experienced leaders setting the tone while new talent proved ready for the spotlight.

Forward Félix Caron set the tone, contributing two goals and two assists in his first game since coming to the Buckeyes from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“It’s a new rink for me, a lot of people in the stands, so it was exciting,” Caron said. “Tonight we showed we can play together.”

The Buckeyes entered the season ranked No. 16 nationally, coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023.

This year’s squad is a mix between veterans like captain Davis Burnside and alternate captains Adam Eisele, Riley Thompson and Nathan McBrayer, alongside new faces like transfers Caron and assistant captain Adam Eisele.

Head coach Steve Rohlik said he has been impressed with Burnside’s leadership wearing the “C.”

“When he does things, it’s 10 or 12 guys following what he’s doing,” Rohlick said. “That’s real leadership. He’s a true Buckeye.”

Ohio State jumped out to a 3–0 lead in the first period, starting with Max Montes’ opener and followed by two quick goals from Caron that gave the Buckeyes early control.

After goaltender Kristoffer Eberly allowed two second-period goals, Burnside made it 4-2, and junior alternate captain Riley Thompson scored again to seal the win early in the third, both assisted by Caron.

The second game showed the Buckeyes’ resilience.

After first-period goals from Nathan Lewis and Adam Eisele gave a two-goal lead, Northern Michigan cut it to one in the second, but its third-period equalizer was waved off for goalie interference.

Caron’s third goal of the weekend was on an empty net score that capped off the weekend sweep of the Wildcats.

Senior goaltender Kristofer Eberly anchored the Buckeyes’ defense with 36 saves across the two games, with eight of those saves being in the third period of Game Two.

Rohlik said the group’s ceiling will be determined by how it continues to grow.

“This group has great leadership, they care about each other,” he said. “They want to play for the guy next to them, and that’s what you look for as a coach.”