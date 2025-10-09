Career fairs are a great way for students to meet potential employers, make professional connections and explore different industries. With the Autumn semester in full-swing, career fairs are following suit, connecting recruiters to current students and alumni.

Here are the rest of the career fairs for the semester.

Oct. 21 | BIG10 Academic Postdoc Hiring Fair

PhD students and postdocs can attend the BIG10 Academic Postdoc Hiring Fair virtually on Oct. 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to connect themselves to higher education institutes.

In 2024, there were around 1900 MS/PhD/Postdoc registrations and 42 recruiting institutions that attended, according to their Handshake. However, this year the fair is focusing on PhD and postdocs, due to feedback from previous fairs.

Graduate students can register through Handshake at the link here.

Oct. 22 | BIG10 Academia Faculty Hiring Fair

PhD and postdoc students looking for a faculty position post graduation can attend the BIG10 Academia Faculty Hiring Fair virtually on Oct. 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At last year’s fair, 42 different universities were recruiting, in a variety of different positions from research, tenure-track, teaching or professors. Universities that were in attendance ranged from Northeastern, the University of Notre Dame and the University of Oregon.

Graduate students can register through Handshake at the link here.

Oct. 23 | BIG10 Graduate Student & Postdoc Industry Recruitment Events

For exclusively masters and postdoc students, there is a recruitment event being held virtually from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 23, connecting students with different industries.

Students who attend can explore their career options in industry and government, meet recruiters and connect with people to find an internship or full-time position. Over 30 schools will be attending and there are currently over 20 employers registered.

To attend this event, graduate students must submit their resume by Mon. Oct 13 at 11:59 p.m. here.

Oct. 24 | 2025 College of Nursing Career Fair

For students in the College of Nursing, Ohio State is hosting a career fair at Heminger Hall Atrium — located at 1577 Neil Ave — on Oct. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to the university’s website, this fair is an opportunity for nursing students to find student employment, post-graduate positions or volunteer opportunities. Some of the employers who are attending include the Wexner Medical Center, University Hospitals and Mercy Health.

To learn more about the fair, visit the website here.

Nov. 7 | 2025 Arts, Creative & Design Career Fair

For Ohio State students interested in visual, written or performance art, this career fair is the first of its kind at the university. This fair is open to all students and recent graduates and takes place Nov. 7 in the Ohio Union Great Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students who are majoring in art, communications, dance and film design are just some of the many few listed as a featured major, according to the university’s website.

To register for the career fair, visit the Handshake link here.

Nov. 10 | 2025 HireOhio Alumni Career Fair

This fair, hosted by The Ohio State University Alumni Association, connects alumni from Ohio State, Otterbein University, Capital University and more.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. with an employer panel in the Student Alumni Council Room in the Ohio Union that lasts until 11 a.m. Following the panel, the career fair will go until 2 p.m. in the Archie Griffin Ballroom.

To register for the fair, visit the website here.