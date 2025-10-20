CarmenCanvas is currently inaccessible — and will be for the foreseeable future.

Students cannot access Ohio State’s learning based management system due to Amazon’s cloud computing system — Amazon Web Services (AWS) — facing a widespread disruption early Monday morning, according to the Associated Press.

The service was back up early Monday morning, but suffered a growing outage after 8 a.m.

“Of the 16,644 total classes with enrollment this Autumn, about 3,400 have some type of online instruction,” University Spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

This outage is happening at all six of Ohio State’s campuses and is affecting 70,000 students and more than 9.000 courses, Hedman said.

In an email sent from Ohio State’s Office of Technology and Digital Innovation, CarmenCanvas is currently unavailable due to the AWS outage.

The email stated it does not know when the website will begin running again and the Ohio System Status page will update any news or updates.

Those taking online courses should contact their instructor for alternative plans and will send a follow-up email when the website is restored, the OTDI office said in the email.

TopHat, which is used for quizzes, polls and discussions, are experiencing delays such as location-based confirmation for attendance, which could affect in-person classes.

Students also cannot order on-campus food, order robot delivery and order a reusable box at Traditions locations from the GrubHub app due to the outage, per prior Lantern reporting.

Amazon first reported the outage around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning and said it found a potential root cause around 5 a.m. and said most affected services began working 30 minutes later.

Although most of the issue was resolved, areas in the Eastern Time Zone are still being affected. As of 11:04 a.m., Amazon is continuing to investigate the root cause of the connectivity issues.

It is not known when affected websites will be restored.

The Lantern will update this story when it obtains more information.

This story was updated at Oct. 20 1:20 p.m. to update the TopHat information. This story was updated Oct. 2o at 1:31 p.m. to update the amount of classes that use Canvas. This story was updated Oct. 20 at 1:43 p.m. to include all of the campuses this outage is affecting.