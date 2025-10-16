Gateway Film Center has scooped up a successor following CEO Chris Hamel’s resignation announcement in March.

It was announced Monday on the center’s Instagram that Charly Bauer would be taking Hamel’s place as president and CEO of Gateway Film Foundation — a role Hamel has held since 2009, according to a press release by Broadview Talent Partners, the Connecticut-based executive search firm that selected Bauer for the role.

“Movies are magic, and there’s nothing like experiencing them together,” Bauer said in the release. “Now more than ever, people want—and need—communal experiences. I love Gateway Film Center’s commitment to providing those experiences. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to build on an incredible legacy, reimagine how we can deliver those experiences and continue connecting people through storytelling.”

Bauer is best-known as the co-founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, which he started alongside ex-wife Jeni Britton. The release states he helped expand the company from its original location in North Market to stores nationwide.

Bauer has also helped hundreds of nonprofits through his time as the Executive Director of Measurement Resources Company, and has served as a board member for several local nonprofit organizations.

Bauer grew up in an arthouse theater in St. Louis, where his father worked as a projectionist for more than 50 years, according to the release. It states he is also an active supporter of other local indie theaters in the Columbus area.

“Charly Bauer is the right leader at the right time for the Gateway Film Foundation,” Larry James, chair of Gateway Film Foundation’s board of directors, said in the release. “His experience, creativity and commitment to our mission will ensure that the Film Center continues to thrive as a vital cultural institution for Central Ohio.”

Hamel will step down at the end of October to pursue new opportunities, according to a Dispatch article. Bauer will take the lead Nov. 3, according to the release.

“Chris Hamel did remarkable work here, and it’s an honor to accept the torch from him,” Bauer said. “I look forward to working with the staff, board, and community to carry this important mission forward.”