Circular Thrift will host its third community clothing exchange Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Gillman Group — located at 2472 E. Main St. — in Bexley, giving those interested in fashion and sustainability the opportunity to refresh their wardrobes, reduce waste and build community connections.

A less than 20 minute drive from campus, the event encourages participants to bring in gently used clothing to donate and exchange for other community members’ items, according to their Instagram page.

“This community event is a chance to refresh your wardrobe, reduce waste and connect with neighbors,” Circular Thrift said on their Instagram.

Lisa Goldsand, founder of Circular Thrift, said the organization partners with local businesses to make each exchange possible.

“We’ll arrange ahead of time with a local business to partner with us to let us use space either for free or very affordably, with hopes the business gets exposure in return,” Goldsand said.

Goldsand said each event is designed not only to promote sustainability, but also to create meaningful connections among community members.

“Our mission is to build a community around sustainable fashion by offering repeatable leadership solutions which a regular person could do in their own community,” Goldsand said.

Though the clothing exchange is open to all community members, Goldsand said the primary focus is on providing the opportunity for exchanging women’s clothing, particularly due to pressures on women to consume more to keep up with ever-changing fashion trends and expectations.

“The marketing world has done a much better job at targeting women than men in terms of making them feel like they need to buy things they may not need to buy,” Goldsand said.

Laura Oldham, chief operating officer of Circular Thrift, said in an email the events hosted by the organization are intended for all ages to make sustainability accessible to everyone.

“Circular Thrift is about empowering people of all ages and backgrounds to build community around sustainability,” Oldham said. “Our goal is to give people the tools and inspiration to make a difference.”

Items not “adopted” during the exchange are still used to benefit the environment and the community, according to Goldsand.

“Most of what’s left over after an event is either donated to an organization serving the local community or to a national charity, like Goodwill,” Goldsand said. “National charities are part of the solution, certainly … even if we can afford to buy new, to circulate right where we live, that’s the first effort we should make.”