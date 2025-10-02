Autumn has arrived in Columbus and with it, local organizations are catering their events toward the spooky season.

Columbus Commons park will be hosting a new event lineup within their Movies at the Commons program — the Sunset Movie Series, which will take place every Thursday in Oct. at 7 p.m. at 160 S. High St.

The upcoming Sunset Movie Series will feature an entirely Halloween-themed film lineup: consisting of “Goosebumps,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Goonies,” “Wicked” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” according to the website.

Ashley VanDyke, event manager for Columbus Commons, said this is their second year hosting Movies at the Common. The Sunset Movie Series was curated based on expressed interest on their social media pages, she added.

“We have a long-standing series with family movies,” VanDyke said. “Folks were really interested in, like, ‘What about the adults? We want some grown-up stuff.’”

Columbus Commons will be decorating the park in celebration of each movie screening, as well as giving out free food while supplies last, VanDyke said.

“We do an inflatable screen right in front of the carousel … [at] the most southern end of the park,” VanDyke said. “We did some string lights last year. We do complimentary popcorn for all of our events.”

The park’s aesthetic appeal during this time of year is what makes this series special, VanDyke said.

“It’s kind of magical and twinkly,” VanDyke said. “We have decorative lights on the trees in that area as well, so it really adds to the atmosphere.”

For each movie screening, VanDyke said Columbus Commons partners with a different local nonprofit organization to foster collaboration within the greater Columbus community.

“We really understand that this is an opportunity where there are a lot of patrons coming to the park,” VanDyke said. “We really thought, ‘How can we amplify some of our partners that help bring our events to life and share their mission and provide a platform?’”

For each nonprofit partner of the showings, Columbus Commons provides a spot at an informational table, VanDyke said. The park will also be introducing more inventive ways to involve their partners within this series.

“This year, we’re going to have our nonprofit partner hand out the complimentary popcorn,” VanDyke said. “Hopefully, that will drive a little bit more traffic their way.”

The first film within the Sunset Movie Series is “Goosebumps,” which shows Thursday. The nonprofit partner for this showing is Experience Columbus, the top destination marketing organization for the Columbus region, according to Leah Berger, director of public relations.

Experience Columbus chose “Goosebumps” as their film of choice because the author of the series, R.L. Stine, is from Bexley and will be returning to Columbus to celebrate the bestselling book series and the film’s 10th anniversary.

“We’ll be doing tons of giveaways [at the movie screening],” Berger said. “We have special ‘Goosebumps’ slime and glow sticks, as well as some ‘Goosebumps’ stickers.”

VanDyke said the Columbus Crew soccer team will also be present Thursday, and the Crew Cat — the team’s mascot — will be in attendance.

“Our amazing Major League Soccer team — they currently have a ‘Goosebumps’ kit, which is like, glow in the dark jerseys … they will be there selling jerseys and having fun with the attendees,” Berger said.

Berger said she hopes to see a lot of people come out for the event during this festive time of year.

“Fall is such a beautiful time in Columbus — obviously with Ohio State football and the fall foliage changing … we are, authentically, a great place to celebrate Halloween,” Berger said.

VanDyke said she understands event costs can often be a factor that limits attendance, which is why the movie series is a great event for students — it’s free to attend.

“It provides visibility to downtown Columbus,” VanDyke said. “It’s a way to safely see all that the city has to offer. You can bring lawn chairs, [you] can bring blankets, you can just bring yourself — it’s really just come as you are.”