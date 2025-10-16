Columbus police have released the bodycam footage from the fatal officer-involved shooting in University District this past Sunday.

The footage, on ABC6, shows an officer approaching the man, later identified as Ta’Shawn Davis, 18.

“Get your hands up or I’m going to shoot you,” the officer said before Davis started to run away. The officer then pursues Davis and reports on the footage that Davis has a “33,” referencing a handgun.

The footage shows Davis run into the outside stair area of 1444 N. High St. — the Lantern Square Apartments — appearing to stop and pick something off the ground and then continue to run. The officer then repeats, “Show your hands or I’ll shoot you,” before firing his gun around 10 times.

After firing the weapon, in the footage you can hear Davis yell out. The officer then notifies over his walkie that he has fired shots. The officer then yells at Davis to stay where he is or that he “will shoot [him] again” and to remain on the ground.

Footage from the apartment complex shows a handgun falling from Davis as he hits the ground, in the video from ABC6.

Davis was later taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:46 a.m.

Columbus police have not identified the officer involved in the shooting, citing Marsy’s Law, however, they said the officer is a 14-year veteran of the department.

This is the latest development in the shooting, which began when officers responded to a report of a robbery near North High Street and 9th Avenue at approximately 3:36 a.m. this past Sunday. According to prior Lantern reporting, officers were investigating the robbery when two people waved down an officer, claiming that a man had pointed a gun at them.

According to police, the people’s description of the subject matched the robbery subject. This person was then spotted by a police officer who instructed him to stop and put his hands in the air, to which the police reported the man took off running.

This is a breaking news situation that will be updated when The Lantern obtains more information.