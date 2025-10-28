The Hell is Real Derby between the Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati needed no extra fuel, but this time, there’s more on the line than State bragging rights.

The Crew will face FC Cincinnati in a Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2025 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs, renewing one of MLS’ fiercest rivalries.

Named after the “Hell is Real” billboard along I-71 between the two cities, the matchup is known for physical play and rowdy home atmospheres.

The two clubs met twice in the regular season, playing to a 1-1 draw in Columbus May 17 and a 4-2 Crew victory in Cincinnati July 12.

Despite the familiarity of playing Cincinnati, Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy is not interested in trying to predict their rivals’ approach.

“I expect nothing of the opposition,” Nancy said. “I just know they want to beat us … I don’t try to waste time thinking about what they are going to do because I have no idea.”

Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte spoke about how the fans add a different level of intensity to the rivalry.

“Every time you talk to someone it’s how much they hate Cincinnati,” Schulte said. “These fans remember these moments and there’s nothing more you want than to give back to them for the support they give you all season.”

A key player for Columbus is striker Diego Rossi, who has scored two goals against Cincinnati this year. Rossi’s status is currently unknown for Game 1 as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 4 against Orlando City

“We will see during the week how he feels, but he trained normally,” Nancy said Wednesday.

With Rossi’s availability in question, Columbus will look to midfielder Daniel Gazdag and forward Jacen Russell-Rowe to fill the scoring void.

While the Crew have battled inconsistent play and injuries, Cincinnati enters the playoffs unbeaten in their last five matches. Led by MVP candidate Evander, who has 18 goals and 15 assists on the year, Cincinnati has consistently been one of the best teams in soccer.

Still, the Crew believes they can outmatch anyone.

“We got a lot of talent in that locker room, we got a lot of belief in that locker room,” Schulte said. “”I’ll take our chances against anybody.”