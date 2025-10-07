The DigiEYE film festival will host its 19th annual event at the Wexner Center For the Arts Tuesday at 7 p.m.

DigiEYE is an annual event held to showcase student’s film work, specifically from the Department of Theatre, Film, and Media Arts, Department of Art and the Advanced Computing Center for the Arts and Design, according to the Wexner Center’s website.

“When I first arrived at Ohio State, there was no formal film program, but I encountered a group of exceptionally talented and motivated students who were producing impressive short films in my classes,” Janet Parrott, a professor in the department of theatre, film, and media arts, said in an email. “I felt strongly that their work deserved to be seen beyond the classroom.”

DigiEYE has been held at the Wex since 2017. The event itself was first held in the Drake Performance and Event Center in 2006 and has been held annually ever since. Parrott said there are benefits for students participating in the event.

“In addition to celebrating student talent, DigiEYE has provided a public platform for emerging voices and created valuable opportunities for students to gain experience presenting their work in a professional setting,” Parrott said.

She said the films shown at the event will have a run time between 75 to 90 minutes.

There are several ways students are positively impacted by participating in or attending the event, according to Dave Filipi, head of film/video at the Wex.

“One impact I’ve noticed the past few years is the camaraderie among the students, how they support and encourage each other,” Filipi said in an email. “Also, this might be a student’s first chance to see their work in a theater on a big screen with an audience. That can be a transformative experience for a young filmmaker.”

Parrott said there’s a certain process in place when selecting students for the film festival.

“Students are selected to participate in DigiEYE through faculty nomination,” Parrott said. “Professors identify and recommend outstanding student work from their courses for inclusion in the event.”

Logan St. Hilaire, a fourth-year in moving-image production, will have his documentary “Ultraviolet” shown during the event.



“Creating this documentary was incredibly important as I was able to tell the story of a close friend of mine, Monroe Jordan,” St. Hilaire said in an email. “During the experience I learned so much about someone I’ve known for years.”

“Ultraviolet” follows Jordan, a growing musician, as he returns home to Columbus to hold a performance with great personal significance. St. Hilaire said the film tackles Jordan’s struggles with his growing expectations and anxieties, following him through this time of tribulation and how he manages to overcome his trials, snatching success from the jaws of defeat.

“Ultraviolet is an intimate portrait of community and the power of human connection, culminating in an emotional finale,” St. Hilaire said.

St. Hilaire said he appreciates Parrott and Rasel Ahmed, assistant professor of theatre, film, and media arts, for their support over his time at Ohio State.

“I am incredibly grateful to [Parrott] and [Ahmed] for the guidance and mentorship they have given me,” St. Hilaire said. “During their classes, they challenged me in ways that encourage me to grow as a thinker, not just a filmmaker.”



Parrott said opportunities await students who participate in DigiEYE after graduation.

“Many students whose work has been featured in DigiEYE have gone on to pursue successful careers in the film industry,” Parrott said. “Alumni have become writers, editors, cinematographers, independent filmmakers, casting agents, international media distributors, location scouts, film trailer editors and fight choreographers.”

Filipi said the festival is rewarding for both the audience and featured filmmakers.

“For audiences, I think it’s a great opportunity to witness the student talent at the university. It just gets better and better each year,” Filipi said. “For the students, I hope they have a memorable experience. It’s a great feeling to be sitting with your peers and watching something you made up on the big screen.”

Parrott said she appreciates those who continue to make DigiEYE a possibility.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Wexner Center for the Arts for their continued support of our students and this event,” Parrott said. “We’d like to thank [Filipi] and [the Wex’s projectionist] Rachael Barbash, whose efforts have been instrumental in making DigiEYE possible. Their commitment to showcasing emerging talent has provided an invaluable platform for our students.”

Admission to the free event is first come, first serve. Tickets can be reserved ahead of time on the Wex’s website.