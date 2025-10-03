Maddie Stevens and Mary Davis thought their time as teammates was over after one season at Liberty University

The pair first met at age 14, playing USA Junior Women’s National Field Hockey tournaments. In 2024, both joined Liberty, Stevens as a goalie and Davis as a midfielder.

The experience, however, was not ideal, and both sought new opportunities for their sophomore seasons.

Stevens headed to Ohio State first, landing with the Buckeyes in December 2024. A few weeks later, Davis got a similar call from Ohio State head coach Jarred Martin. They could not believe their good fortune.

“Hi, we’re going to be teammates again!” Davis texted.

The move to Ohio State gave both players a second chance to be together, experience a new team, and hopefully, work toward a championship.

“With the defenders and goalies, there’s a really close connection,” Stevens said.

When Stevens entered the transfer portal, she considered Syracuse, Wake Forest and the University of North Carolina, but she said her conversation with Martin made Ohio State feel right.

“It felt like destiny,” Stevens said. “He was looking for a goalie, and I was looking to transfer.”

Davis initially wanted to play closer to family in Virginia, but a visit to Ohio State made her see it was the stage she wanted to play on, due to its quality facilities, athletic training and coaching staff.

Davis admitted that transferring was an adjustment, but having her former teammate helped make Ohio State quickly feel like home.

“It was hard not seeing my family at every game, and it took time to get out of my shell,” Davis said. “Playing with Maddie gave me a sense of comfort, because I knew we were going through the same thing and trying to navigate a new school.”

Kate Lipton, associate head coach, said that the transition for Davis and Stevens was seamless, and they found chemistry quickly with the team.

“They all get along really well,” Lipton said. “I think having two people that already know each other coming in, it just fits the environment well.”

The Ohio State field hockey team is ranked No. 31 in the NCAA and has won four of its nine games this season. With the addition of these two players, Davis said she and Stevens are striving to win more games with effort and perseverance.

In the first game of the season, Stevens recorded a shutout, holding Ball State scoreless for the entire match. Davis appeared in seven out of the past nine games, supporting her teammates on the field.

“I think our record doesn’t reflect who we are and who we can be,” Davis said.

Stevens said the only thing better than getting to play with her former teammate again would be bringing home a championship with Davis by her side.

“It is an honor to wear Ohio State on the back of our jerseys,” Stevens said.