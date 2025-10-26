Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold looks on as he is inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mangold died at 41 Sunday from complications of kidney disease. Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images via TNS

Former New York Jets player Nick Mangold looks on as he is inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Mangold died at 41 Sunday from complications of kidney disease. Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images via TNS

Nick Mangold, a former Ohio State All-American and New York Jets center, died at age 41 from complications of kidney disease, the Jets announced Sunday.

Mangold’s death comes 12 days after he revealed the need for a kidney donor due to a rare genetic disorder he was diagnosed with in 2006.

A native of Centerville, Ohio, Mangold played at Ohio State from 2002 to 2005. He helped the Buckeyes capture the 2002 national championship and earned first-team All-American honors in 2005 before being selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Mangold had a decorated 11-year NFL career, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement Sunday. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football.”