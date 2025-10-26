Nick Mangold, a former Ohio State All-American and New York Jets center, died at age 41 from complications of kidney disease, the Jets announced Sunday.

Mangold’s death comes 12 days after he revealed the need for a kidney donor due to a rare genetic disorder he was diagnosed with in 2006.

A native of Centerville, Ohio, Mangold played at Ohio State from 2002 to 2005. He helped the Buckeyes capture the 2002 national championship and earned first-team All-American honors in 2005 before being selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

Mangold had a decorated 11-year NFL career, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2022.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement Sunday. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football.”