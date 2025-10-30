Six days after scarlet and gray confetti drifted through the air at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the celebration came home to Columbus.

Inside Ohio Stadium, 30,000 fans packed the Horseshoe on Jan. 26 to honor Ohio State’s ninth national championships in a day filled with speeches, cheers and memories of a historic season.

But amid the sea of players and coaches reliving the Buckeyes’ journey, one familiar face was missing. Hours later, news broke that then-defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was leaving the Buckeyes to take over as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

Nearly 10 months later, Knowles will return to the ‘Shoe, this time wearing blue and white on the opposite sideline, as Ohio State hosts Penn State Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day said that the two haven’t stayed in contact since Knowles’ departure.

“Like any relationship, when it breaks off, sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, but there really hasn’t been much communication,” Day said. “He did a great job when he was here, helped us win a national championship, kind of left it at that.”

During Knowles’ three-year stint with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s defense ranked No. 1 in points and yards allowed in 2024, No. 2 in points allowed and No. 3 in yards allowed in 2023, 14th in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed in 2022.

But the level of dominance from the Silver Bullets this season has surpassed anything seen during Knowles’ tenure.

In his first year as defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia has led a revamped Ohio State defense, featuring eight new starters, to a historic start, surrendering just 41 points through seven games, the fewest by any FBS team over that span since Florida State allowed 38 in 1993.

Day said the Buckeyes were fortunate to replace Knowles with Patricia, who brought over a decade of NFL coaching experience.

“It left us in a tough spot because the hiring cycle was already sort of done, and so it was so late,” Day said. “But the fact that Matt [Patricia] was available ended up being a home run.”

While looking for a new coordinator, Ohio State sought someone who would blend well with its established coaching staff and present challenges for opposing offenses through varied defensive fronts and schemes.

Patricia has done just that.

“By being able to use multiple fronts and different looks, I’m trying to just get them in the best possible position to do what it is that they do well,” Patricia said.

That established defensive staff and an experienced group of players have helped make the shift from Knowles to Patricia nearly seamless.

“[Knowles] did a great job last year, [Patricia’s] doing a great job this year,” Day said. “What’s the common denominator? Those coaches and the players.”

Despite dropping four straight games, the Nittany Lions enter Saturday ranked fourth nationally in passing defense and 25th in total defense, and the Buckeyes are ready for the different looks Knowles’ unit is expected to show.

“He will definitely have some curveballs, he always does,” Day said. “So we have to identify what those are early on and go from there.”

And although the relationship between Knowles and Ohio State may not be the same as it once was, Day said he was grateful for the time Knowles spent on the Buckeyes’ staff.

“It was abrupt, but we certainly respect the work that he did when he was here,” he said.