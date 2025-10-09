The Ohio State women’s hockey team ended up losing the game and the national championship title in overtime. Head coach Nadine Muzerall had the number 18.9 sewn into the shoulder pads of her players’ uniforms, a constant reminder of how close they came to glory.

Muzerall also hopes that heartbreak is a motivator for a young team that lost seven seniors, including its captain and starting goaltender. The new-era Buckeyes will instead look for contributions from an impressive incoming class that features eight freshmen, five of whom have international experience.