Racers are getting ready to lace up their running shoes — and potentially don their Halloween apparel — Sunday as The Running Outreach Initiative, a student-led organization, hosts its second annual Boo Bash Dash.

Runners have the option to complete either the 5K or a 1-mile Fun Run. The 5K will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the 1-mile run that will begin at 10:05 a.m., according to the event’s information page. The race will begin at the Buckeye Bike Hub, which is located near the RPAC.

The Running Initiative is encouraging runners to wear costumes to cross the finish line, Aaron Florman, treasurer of The Running Outreach Initiative, said.

“One of our [organization’s] members came up with the idea of Boo Bash Dash, and we thought it was pretty catchy,” Florman said. “We have the Halloween theme, so we’re asking participants to dress up in a costume, just to make it more fun.”

Florman said The Running Outreach Initiative is fundraising for children ages fourth through eighth grade that do not have sufficient means to run or any athletic programing within their schools.

“Our mission is to expand access to the sport of running,” Ryan Durbin, race director for The Running Outreach Initiative, said. “We go into middle schools, and we start these running programs to get these kids involved in running, and to get them to lead happy, healthy lives.”

Florman said the Boo Bash Dash is the cheapest professionally timed 5K, costing $22.45 per registrar for the 5K and $17.15 for the 1-mile Fun Run.

Durbin said proceeds from the Boo Bash Dash will go towards local Columbus schools, including Graham Elementary and Middle School, North Columbus Preparatory School and South Columbus Preparatory School. He said students from these schools are also encouraged to participate in the 5K and have spent time training with Ohio State student coaches leading up to the race.

Florman said part of the fundraising efforts go toward providing children with sufficient running shoes.

“We go in and create these programs, we coach the kids, and what we noticed when we started was that the kids did not have adequate running shoes,” Florman said. “They were running in Crocs, basketball shoes, they were getting blisters, getting injured. Shoes are a big cost.”

The original race route followed historical landmarks around the Oval, but this year some challenges have gotten in the way. The organization is focused on making sure runners are safe along the course, and with difficulty following construction planning, Durbin said The Running Outreach Initiative was left in a strenuous situation.

“We have construction all around the Oval that is blocking certain paths and those obstacles are changing as they progress with the construction,” Durbin said. “Working with outdoor space reservations and rec sports, they have been really helpful and willing to work with us. We [had] found around five iterations of the route … we are able to confirm that the route that is on the race website is going to be the final route.”

The final route for the race can be viewed on the PlotARoute website.

Additionally, the event’s information page states that the top male and female finishers of each age group — ages 11 and under, 12 to 14 and 15 and up — will not leave empty-handed, but rather with a gift card to a local Columbus business. Other participants will receive one free raffle ticket and can purchase more for $2 each, giving them a chance at winning an array of prizes.

Guests can register for the event on the RunSignUp website. Sign-ups will close the morning of the race at 10 a.m.

Additional information can be found on The Running Outreach Initiative’s Instagram or on the event’s information page.