They roam the University District at night, wearing orange and white jackets, on a mission to help keep students safe.

Called Buckeye Block Watch, these non-sworn patrols operate as the university’s extra eyes and ears in the off-campus area to escort students home, report burnt-out street lights and overflow trash and call police if they see a crime happening.

Doug McGrew, director of Central Campus Security Services at Ohio State views the patrols as no different than protecting one of his own children.

“If it was our child, how would we, you know react? What would we do to protect our own children?” McGrew said. “And we take that same approach with all of our students.”

Patrol members don’t have the authority to arrest those involved in crimes, but they can call Columbus Division of Police, University Police and the Columbus Public Utilities Department, to deal with crimes, broken lights and trash, according to Thomas Claypool, the operations manager for Block by Block — a security services company that helps provide personnel for the patrols.

The block watch members monitor the district each night from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. In addition to on-foot patrol, a vehicle drives around the area.

Although they cannot arrest people or carry firearms, the members have extensive training in topics like mental health responses, first aid and CPR.

Claypool and McGrew worked together to look at off-campus crime reports and when they most occurred to focus patrols, but also to increase their number. Following their analysis, patrols went from three days a week to a full seven-day span.

“When you look at the crime that is occurring and you look at the types of crime that is occurring and the times in which they occur, we take that information to determine where best to put those resources,” McGrew said. “So they’re out there every night, no matter what the weather is.”

The patrols are also out there to be a friendly and familiar presence for students.

Truly what [Claypool] and his team with Block by Block are trying to accomplish, is establishing relationships with the students so that they know that [Claypool’s] team are approachable,” McGrew said.