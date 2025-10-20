The GrubHub app is currently down for on-campus orders for the foreseeable future due to an outage.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a widespread systemwide outage Monday morning, according to the Associated Press. The outage also has rendered CarmenCanvas, Ohio State’s online learning system inoperable since late morning today.

Students cannot access the GrubHub mobile app to place pick-up or delivery orders, order robot delivery or order a reusable box at Traditions locations, according to University Spokesperson Dave Isaacs.

However, students are still able to order from in-person kiosks or use their BuckID at dining locations at cashier terminals to place orders, Isaacs said. Not all of the kiosks are working but in-person ordering is still available.

Isaacs said to expect longer wait times, especially during the evening.

The GrubHub outage started around 11 a.m., according to Down Detector.

It is not known when the GrubHub app will be restored for mobile ordering, robot delivery or reuse boxes. To keep up to date, visit the Ohio State dining website.

The Lantern will update this story when it obtains more information. This story was updated Oct. 20 at 3:51 p.m. to add more information from Dave Isaacs.