For senior defender Nathan Demian, home games at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium used to feel automatic.

Ohio State went undefeated at home last season, turning Columbus into one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten. This year, Ohio State has lost that edge.

Ohio State’s 4-0 loss to Maryland on Saturday left the Buckeyes 3-4 at home this season.

“I haven’t lost at home since my freshman year,” Demian said. “It’s hard for sure, because we really pride ourselves on the display we put on for the fans. They deserve better.”

Ohio State’s defensive problems started early against Maryland when the Terrapins scored off a cross from the edge of the box 46 seconds into the game. Buckeye goalkeeper Max Trejo appeared to make the save, but the goal was confirmed by video replay.

Maryland added three more in the second half.

An early deficit left Ohio State chasing the game and vulnerable to Maryland’s counterattacks the rest of the way.

“When you go behind in the first couple of minutes, it makes it really tough,” Maisonneuve said. “Especially against teams that are dangerous on the counter.”

Despite dropping four straight, the Buckeyes haven’t lost faith in their approach, Demian said.

“You have to look in the mirror and believe in the work you’ve been doing,” he said. “It’s not like we’re that far off. The results just haven’t been going our way.”

Maisonneuve said the final three regular season games will be a test of execution after a season marked by inconsistency and missed chances. He said the players understand that they need to stay focused and finish the season strong.

“This group has been through a lot in the last 12 months,” Maisonneuve said. “You can’t put your guard down. You just have to keep fighting for each other.”

Veteran players have echoed that message as the Buckeyes look to close out the final three regular season games on a high note. Demian said the group plans to compete hard until the end.

“For some of these guys, these are the last couple of games for each other,” he said. “So we really just have to fight for each other and fight for what we want.”

Ohio State sits at 5-8 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play and will look to fight for a spot in the Big Ten Tournament over its final three games of the regular season.