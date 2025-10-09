Students heading to campus job fairs this semester often struggle to stand out to potential employers, but experts said there are numerous strategies for students looking to turn the experience into an opportunity.

One of the most important things students can do before attending a career fair is research the attending employers and narrow down ones that fit their interests, Lori Bolton, a senior career coach in the Center for Career and Professional Success, said.

“Make a top five list of the employers they want to connect with,” Bolton said.

Bolton said it is also important for students to review their resumes before the career fair to provide the most up-to-date information that applies to employers.

“Make sure it is strong and has a good format,” Bolton said. “A lot of students wait until the day before, and there’s not always enough time to make changes.”

Students without a resume or who need help with an existing resume can visit the College of Arts and Sciences’ Career Studio in Denney Hall to have their resume reviewed or get a template to set up a resume, Bolton said.

She suggested students also focus on what they wear, recommending business casual, khakis, nice dress slacks and a button-down shirt. A suit isn’t necessary.

“If a student looks presentable, it will help them with how they carry themselves,” Bolton said.

“Usually, if you feel professional, you are going to feel more confident.”

For students seeking professional attire, the Reid Family Career Closet in the Monda Student Resource Center collects donated professional clothing items, creating a free option for students.

Although career fairs can be nerve-wracking, Joseph Merkel, a second-year in finance, said it is essential for people attending to have a good attitude.

“All of the students there are nervous, and no one knows everything that is going on,” Merkel said. “Be approachable, be nice and smile.”

Buckeye Careers, a part of the Office of Student Life, is also a university-wide initiative that is designed to help students develop professionally, according to its website. This office hosts a variety of different services, including career preparation, career exploration and job search opportunities.

At Ohio State, students are also given access to Handshake, the university’s career service platform, according to its website. Handshake connects students to career recommendations, recruiters, events and workshops, on top of networking opportunities.

Students interested in attending upcoming career fairs can visit the Buckeye Careers website for information about future events and additional student resources.