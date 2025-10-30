A new complex near Ohio State — combining a hotel, rooftop bar and apartment together — is expected to break ground in late fall 2026.

Located at the corner of Pearl Street and East 15th Avenue, east of the University Square, the building is planned to have 145 hotel beds and 120 apartments, according to a joint statement from Campus Partners and Crawford Hoying, a development company. On the ground floor, there will be new dining options in addition to the bar on the roof.

Campus Partners, a nonprofit branch of Ohio State’s development efforts, is known for its near-campus projects and submitted a rezoning application to the city of Columbus on Oct. 17.

“The applications submitted to the city are the first steps in bringing this vision to reality,” according to the statement.

In addition, there will be a parking garage that should offer up to 430 spaces.

“A signature hotel with new parking options has been an important element of the plan for the University Square development from the beginning,” Rochelle Young, a public relations professional working with the project, said.

This upcoming project was originally part of construction plans that dated back to 2018, with plans to rezone the area into a mixed-use Commercial Planned Development District, per prior Lantern reporting.

With plans to further advance this project, the building would be a 12-16 story complex, 16 if affordable housing units are included in the plans, according to the City of Columbus’ Zone In initiative.

The proposal will next be shared with the University Area Commission in order to give recommendations to Columbus City Council on further advancements, according to a report from the Columbus Dispatch.