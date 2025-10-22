Ohio State men’s basketball landed its most prominent high school recruit in more than a decade Tuesday when it secured a commitment from five-star forward Anthony Thompson.

Thompson is the No. 7 overall player in the 2027 class and the top-ranked player in Ohio, according to 247Sports.

A 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward from Hudson, Ohio, Thompson chose the Buckeyes over North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Kentucky.

His decision marks the highest-rated commitment for Ohio State since Thad Matta signed Columbus native Jared Sullinger, the No. 3 player in the 2010 class.

Ohio State failed to secure any in-state recruits in its most recent class, which ranked 46th nationally. Diebler and his staff have now built a 2027 group headlined by three Ohio natives. Thompson joins four-star prospects, Marcus Johnson, a guard from Garfield Heights, and forward Alex Smith, an Upper Arlington native currently at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep.

Together, the trio makes up a class ranked No. 3 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Note – While D’Angelo Russell was a 5-star recruit in the 2014 composite rankings, 247 Sports listed him as a 4-star recruit. This story was based solely off of 247 Sports rankings.