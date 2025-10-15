Ohio State extended its agreement with StateHouse Columbus’ Lane and Norwich properties to provide student housing through the 2027-28 school year, as enrollment continues to exceed the capacity for on-campus housing.

The three-year extension was finalized this summer, according to Zach Weisberg, a leasing agent for StateHouse Lane. He noted that the renewal agreement began in 2025 and will last through 2028.

This deal secures 500 additional student beds, according to Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson.

“We knew additional space would be needed this year, and possibly into the future,” Isaacs said. “Last year’s first-year class was the largest ever.”

The 2024-25 class enrolled around 1,500 more students starting on campus than the previous year, according to Ohio State’s 15-day enrollment report.

University policy requires all unmarried, full-time students within two years of high school graduation to live in university housing unless granted an exemption, according to Ohio State’s housing website.

To accommodate a growing undergraduate population while adhering to this policy, Isaacs said the university relies on master leases — formal agreements with third-party landlords that allow the university to manage the buildings as if they were traditional residence halls.

Isaacs also said this setup allows Ohio State to provide students with comparable housing rates, amenities and residence life programming similar to residence halls on campus.

“The master lease is a tool that has been regularly used in the past when needed,” Isaacs said. “It has proven to be a successful way to support our students and provide the iconic Ohio State living experience.”