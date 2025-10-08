Ohio State has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to release a new dual doctoral degree program to promote collaboration in microelectronics and artificial intelligence.

IIT Bombay, a flagship institution located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is an engineering school with research programs in many engineering and science disciplines. The goal of the program is to produce skilled and diverse graduates from both Ohio State and IIT Bombay by educating students from both countries through a shared graduate curriculum.

Graduate students will complete doctoral course requirements and conduct research work at both institutions, fulfilling degree requirements in the same amount of time it would take to earn a single doctorate at either university.

The dual degree program aims to provide students from both schools with global education professional experience.

“This new opportunity will help students gain an international experience in graduate education and provide access to new information and perspectives, innovative concepts and methods, emerging research technologies, and unique populations and environments not typically available at a single institution and country,” Balasubramaniam Shanker, professor and chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Ohio State, said in a press release.

Ohio State and IIT Bombay have an established Frontier Science and Engineering Research Center which will support the dual-degree students to accelerate their research.

Through continuing funding of doctoral projects developed by faculty in the center, the program will promote the collaboration in microelectronics and artificial intelligence, according to the press release.

The Frontier Center was founded to create a global community for researchers, students and industries of both universities to work together to further establish an international economy, according to its website.

“This program will offer exceptional education and hands-on research training to graduate students by providing access to complementary strengths, expertise and facilities at both institutions,” said Steven A. Ringel, the executive director of the Institution for Materials Research and distinguished university professor in electrical and computer engineering. “Along with the vibrant Frontier Center, this program deepens Ohio State’s collaboration with a premier Indian university and supports globally connected graduate education.”

The dual program strengthens the relationship between the two institutions at the doctoral level and expands access to research opportunities and industrial partnership, according to the press release. The initiative is expected to cultivate talent at both universities and contribute to global workforce development.