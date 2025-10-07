New teams often need time to find their rhythm, but not this year’s Ohio State men’s basketball squad.

With seven newcomers arriving this offseason, the Buckeyes have wasted little time building bonds that will hopefully bring them success this season.

The Buckeyes added Christoph Tilly (Santa Clara), Gabe Cupps (Indiana), Brandon Noel (Wright State) and Josh Ojianwuna (Baylor) in the transfer portal, along with freshmen A’mare Bynum, Mathieu Grujicic and Myles Herro.

Head coach Jake Diebler said he was impressed with how well the returning players and the new additions from the transfer portal have connected.

“I have been amazed at how close and connected a group can be in a short amount of time, and we certainly have that here,” Diebler said.

Center Christoph Tilly was one of the centerpieces added this offseason, especially since the Buckeyes lacked size in the middle last season.

Tilly had a standout sophomore season, averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Broncos. He said the Buckeyes’ enthusiasm on and off the court has motivated him.

“There’s so much energy, and there’s always a good atmosphere in the gym every time we practice, so it’s been really fun,” Tilly said.

Returning Buckeyes Bruce Thornton and Devin Royal have been clear leaders and steady voices in the locker room, Tilly said.

“I lean on Bruce and Devin. Those guys that have been here last year have been through a lot with this program. They know what Ohio State basketball is,” Tilly said.

A recurring response amongst the newcomers, returning players and Jake Diebler was the sight of getting back to the standard of making the NCAA Tournament in March.

Guard Gabe Cupps, part of an Indiana team last year that was also on the bubble, missing out on the tournament, talked about the hunger of the whole team sharing a similar goal.

“This team is super competitive and we want to win for each other,” said Cupps. “When you’re doing it for the guys next to you it becomes all that more important.”

Returning guard John Mobley brought up the importance of bonding outside of the hardwood, specifically how team dinners can help bring a group closer together, especially with so many new faces on the team.

“I know it’s tough sometimes when you have a long practice, but just being about it is how you get closer,” Mobley said.

Mathieu Grujicic, a shooting guard who came overseas from Germany after playing two years with FC Barcelona Básquet’s under-18 team in Spain, described the transition to joining a new locker room culture at Ohio State.

“I feel like it just came very easily,” Grujicic said. The first day I came here, they embraced me.”

The Buckeyes will continue to ramp up practices before taking the court in their first exhibition game at home against Ohio on Oct. 26.